TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM CST Sunday, January 20, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Partly sunny;26;SSE;7;84%
Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;26;S;5;71%
Alice;Sunny;35;N;8;78%
Alpine;Cloudy;43;SSW;4;40%
Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;34;SSW;13;65%
Angleton;Sunny;34;NNW;9;72%
Arlington;Sunny;36;W;5;55%
Austin;Partly sunny;33;NNW;8;61%
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;34;N;9;61%
Bay;Sunny;36;N;15;75%
Beaumont;Partly sunny;36;NW;9;72%
Beeville;Sunny;40;NNE;8;59%
Borger;Mostly cloudy;34;SW;12;66%
Bowie;Mostly sunny;25;Calm;0;86%
Breckenridge;Sunny;27;Calm;0;83%
Brenham;Sunny;32;NNW;7;77%
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;27;SSW;3;83%
Brownsville;Sunny;45;NNW;6;73%
Brownwood;Sunny;35;Calm;0;61%
Burnet;Mostly sunny;31;NNW;3;66%
Canadian;Cloudy;24;Calm;0;92%
Castroville;Sunny;37;Calm;0;67%
Childress;Mostly cloudy;25;S;8;78%
Cleburne;Partly sunny;27;NW;6;86%
College Station;Sunny;30;NNW;6;81%
Comanche;Sunny;28;WSW;5;79%
Conroe;Mostly sunny;30;NNW;7;85%
Corpus Christi;Sunny;38;N;10;62%
Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;28;NNW;8;77%
Cotulla;Sunny;31;SSE;3;88%
Dalhart;Partly sunny;24;SSW;8;88%
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;28;NNW;5;74%
Dallas Redbird;Mostly cloudy;25;NNW;5;81%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;26;N;9;77%
Decatur;Mostly sunny;25;W;5;82%
Del Rio;Sunny;37;E;8;75%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny;33;ESE;8;81%
Denton;Partly sunny;22;WNW;5;88%
Dryden;Sunny;40;NNE;6;62%
Dumas;Mostly cloudy;29;SSW;10;83%
Edinburg;Sunny;47;NW;6;48%
El Paso;Mostly cloudy;37;N;2;49%
Ellington;Sunny;34;NNW;15;74%
Falfurrias;Sunny;41;N;5;64%
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;28;NW;5;78%
Fort Worth;Partly sunny;25;NW;5;81%
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;25;NW;5;78%
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;27;W;7;74%
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;27;W;3;79%
Fredericksburg;Sunny;30;N;2;78%
Gainesville;Mostly sunny;24;NNW;3;82%
Galveston;Mostly sunny;36;N;23;75%
Gatesville;Mostly sunny;30;Calm;0;74%
Georgetown;Mostly sunny;28;W;7;81%
Giddings;Sunny;32;N;7;72%
Gilmer;Sunny;28;Calm;3;78%
Graham;Sunny;24;Calm;0;99%
Granbury;Mostly sunny;28;WNW;5;81%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;36;W;5;55%
Greenville;Sunny;27;NNW;4;79%
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;36;WSW;21;42%
Hamilton;Mostly sunny;29;W;3;81%
Harlingen;Sunny;40;NNW;9;64%
Hearne;Mostly sunny;31;WNW;6;83%
Hebbronville;Sunny;35;N;1;70%
Henderson;Sunny;28;Calm;1;77%
Hereford;Cloudy;32;SSW;7;82%
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;28;WNW;5;89%
Hondo;Sunny;32;Calm;0;75%
Houston;Mostly sunny;32;N;12;69%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;34;N;12;66%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;32;N;12;69%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;34;N;12;71%
Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;34;N;12;69%
Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;32;NNW;8;75%
Houston Hull;Sunny;34;N;9;69%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;33;NNW;13;71%
Huntsville;Sunny;27;NW;7;84%
Ingleside;Sunny;38;NNW;6;69%
Jacksonville;Sunny;31;NNW;3;75%
Jasper;Mostly sunny;33;N;6;78%
Junction;Sunny;25;NW;3;88%
Kellyusa Airport;Sunny;35;NE;8;63%
Kerrville;Sunny;29;Calm;0;84%
Killeen;Mostly sunny;28;NW;5;78%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;29;Calm;0;76%
Kingsville Nas;Sunny;37;N;7;75%
La Grange;Sunny;35;N;7;69%
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;34;NW;5;61%
Lancaster;Mostly cloudy;28;NW;5;75%
Laredo;Sunny;37;Calm;0;64%
Llano;Sunny;29;N;2;85%
Longview;Sunny;30;NW;4;69%
Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;35;S;7;64%
Lufkin;Sunny;27;W;5;84%
Mcallen;Sunny;43;NNW;5;65%
Mcgregor;Partly sunny;26;WNW;3;88%
Mckinney;Mostly sunny;25;NW;7;81%
Mesquite;Sunny;28;Calm;0;74%
Midland;Mostly cloudy;36;SSE;9;72%
Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy;36;SSE;9;72%
Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;27;Calm;0;89%
Mineola;Sunny;30;NNW;4;72%
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;23;Calm;0;87%
Mount Pleasant;Sunny;27;Calm;0;75%
Nacogdoches;Sunny;27;NW;5;84%
New Braunfels;Sunny;32;NNW;6;66%
Odessa;Mostly cloudy;34;S;8;72%
Orange;Mostly sunny;35;N;9;78%
Palacios;Mostly sunny;37;N;12;75%
Palestine;Mostly sunny;29;NNW;7;83%
Pampa;Cloudy;34;SSW;23;72%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cloudy;25;Calm;0;86%
Paris;Sunny;23;WNW;6;87%
Pecos;Mostly cloudy;31;Calm;0;73%
Perryton;Mostly cloudy;30;SSW;7;85%
Plainview;Cloudy;23;SW;7;84%
Pleasanton;Sunny;37;Calm;0;70%
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;43;NNW;11;59%
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;52;NNW;9;72%
Port Lavaca;Sunny;38;N;12;74%
Randolph AFB;Sunny;34;NE;5;64%
Robstown;Sunny;38;N;9;67%
Rockport;Sunny;39;N;14;64%
Rocksprings;Sunny;38;ENE;5;49%
San Angelo;Partly sunny;27;Calm;0;81%
San Antonio;Sunny;40;NE;5;54%
San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;37;NE;6;54%
San Marcos;Sunny;32;N;6;75%
Seminole;Mostly cloudy;29;ESE;3;84%
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;28;NW;4;73%
Snyder;Mostly cloudy;28;S;6;75%
Sonora;Sunny;28;Calm;0;86%
Stephenville;Mostly sunny;28;Calm;0;80%
Sulphur Springs;Sunny;28;NNW;8;79%
Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;30;S;6;71%
Temple;Mostly sunny;26;NNW;6;84%
Terrell;Sunny;26;Calm;0;77%
Tyler;Sunny;31;NNW;4;69%
Uvalde;Sunny;35;Calm;0;87%
Vernon;Partly sunny;27;S;5;86%
Victoria;Sunny;39;NNW;7;65%
Waco;Partly sunny;27;NW;5;78%
Weslaco;Partly sunny;44;NNW;6;55%
Wharton;Mostly sunny;34;NNW;10;68%
Wichita Falls;Sunny;26;Calm;0;83%
Wink;Cloudy;31;SE;7;75%
Zapata;Mostly sunny;43;Calm;0;65%
_____
