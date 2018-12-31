TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CST Monday, December 31, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Rain;39;SW;7;95%
Abilene Dyess;Showers;39;SW;6;75%
Alice;Showers;45;WNW;6;96%
Alpine;Clear;34;WSW;21;65%
Amarillo;Clear;27;SSW;11;86%
Angleton;Cloudy;48;Calm;0;100%
Arlington;Cloudy;40;SSW;3;100%
Austin;Cloudy;42;SW;3;91%
Austin Bergstrom;Rain;42;SW;6;91%
Bay;Cloudy;49;SE;3;100%
Beaumont;Showers;51;ESE;2;96%
Beeville;Cloudy;47;W;7;87%
Borger;Clear;35;S;9;66%
Bowie;Showers;37;Calm;0;96%
Breckenridge;Rain;40;S;7;100%
Brenham;Showers;45;SSE;7;100%
Bridgeport;Rain;38;W;6;100%
Brownsville;Cloudy;50;ESE;13;100%
Brownwood;Rain;40;SSW;5;92%
Burnet;Showers;39;W;4;96%
Canadian;Clear;35;SSW;10;91%
Castroville;Cloudy;42;W;6;100%
Childress;Cloudy;37;S;13;81%
Cleburne;Showers;37;SSW;3;100%
College Station;Showers;44;SSW;7;100%
Comanche;Rain;39;WSW;6;100%
Conroe;Cloudy;47;SSW;3;100%
Corpus Christi;Showers;46;WNW;3;95%
Corsicana;Showers;43;SE;10;96%
Cotulla;Cloudy;41;WNW;6;100%
Dalhart;Clear;18;SSW;9;80%
Dallas Love;Showers;41;WSW;5;95%
Dallas Redbird;Showers;39;WSW;5;95%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Showers;39;Calm;0;100%
Decatur;Showers;37;Calm;0;95%
Del Rio;Cloudy;41;WNW;6;95%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;41;W;6;86%
Denton;Showers;38;SSE;3;96%
Dryden;Mostly clear;38;SW;5;85%
Dumas;Clear;30;SSW;16;63%
Edinburg;Cloudy;51;WNW;7;85%
El Paso;Clear;35;SW;17;71%
Ellington;Showers;50;Calm;0;100%
Falfurrias;Cloudy;47;WNW;6;92%
Fort Hood;Rain;39;S;5;100%
Fort Worth;Cloudy;38;SE;7;100%
Fort Worth Alliance;Showers;39;SSE;6;92%
Fort Worth Nas;Showers;40;S;5;89%
Fort Worth Spinks;Showers;40;SSE;3;95%
Fredericksburg;Showers;41;S;5;95%
Gainesville;Showers;37;SSE;6;96%
Galveston;Cloudy;51;Calm;0;100%
Gatesville;Rain;39;Calm;0;100%
Georgetown;Showers;39;SW;5;100%
Giddings;Cloudy;41;WSW;6;96%
Gilmer;Cloudy;42;Calm;0;99%
Graham;Rain;37;SSW;8;100%
Granbury;Rain;40;SSW;7;93%
Grand Prairie;Cloudy;40;SSW;3;100%
Greenville;Showers;45;Calm;0;93%
Guadalupe Pass;Clear;30;S;22;72%
Hamilton;Showers;39;WSW;8;100%
Harlingen;Cloudy;48;SE;15;92%
Hearne;Rain;49;S;8;100%
Hebbronville;Cloudy;44;Calm;0;96%
Henderson;Cloudy;44;Calm;0;99%
Hereford;Clear;32;SSW;12;70%
Hillsboro;Showers;40;WSW;6;100%
Hondo;Cloudy;44;W;12;92%
Houston;Fog;50;Calm;0;100%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Showers;49;SSE;3;96%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Fog;50;Calm;0;100%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Showers;48;Calm;0;100%
Houston Clover;Showers;50;SE;5;100%
Houston Hooks;Showers;49;Calm;0;100%
Houston Hull;Cloudy;50;SSE;7;92%
Houston Intercontinental;Showers;49;ESE;8;100%
Huntsville;Cloudy;44;SE;5;100%
Ingleside;Showers;48;NW;5;94%
Jacksonville;Fog;48;NNW;3;84%
Jasper;Showers;43;Calm;0;100%
Junction;Cloudy;41;WSW;5;92%
Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;43;SW;5;100%
Kerrville;Showers;41;WSW;6;93%
Killeen;Rain;39;S;5;100%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Rain;39;WSW;5;93%
Kingsville Nas;Showers;47;WNW;10;92%
La Grange;Cloudy;44;WSW;3;100%
Lago Vista;Showers;41;SW;6;100%
Lancaster;Showers;40;W;6;95%
Laredo;Mostly cloudy;47;W;3;83%
Llano;Showers;43;S;5;87%
Longview;Cloudy;46;E;3;87%
Lubbock;Mostly clear;33;SW;10;89%
Lufkin;Cloudy;45;ESE;6;100%
Mcallen;Cloudy;51;W;3;85%
Mcgregor;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;100%
Mckinney;Cloudy;41;W;5;95%
Mesquite;Cloudy;41;W;5;96%
Midland;Mostly cloudy;39;SW;14;83%
Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy;39;SW;14;83%
Midlothian;Cloudy;39;SW;3;100%
Mineola;Showers;44;WSW;2;92%
Mineral Wells;Showers;38;SW;8;96%
Mount Pleasant;Cloudy;42;SE;6;93%
Nacogdoches;Cloudy;45;ESE;7;100%
New Braunfels;Cloudy;42;SW;8;95%
Odessa;Cloudy;37;SSW;12;81%
Orange;Showers;53;Calm;0;100%
Palacios;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;100%
Palestine;Cloudy;44;ESE;6;100%
Pampa;Clear;37;SSW;16;70%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;37;SSW;15;64%
Paris;Showers;40;ESE;8;96%
Pecos;Clear;36;SW;8;64%
Perryton;Clear;35;S;14;78%
Plainview;Clear;32;SSW;9;86%
Pleasanton;Cloudy;42;W;7;96%
Port Aransas;Showers;51;WNW;4;91%
Port Isabel;Cloudy;53;SE;7;83%
Port Lavaca;Cloudy;50;W;3;93%
Randolph AFB;Cloudy;43;SSW;7;93%
Robstown;Showers;46;WNW;4;95%
Rockport;Showers;48;WNW;7;96%
Rocksprings;Cloudy;40;SSW;5;90%
San Angelo;Cloudy;40;SW;15;89%
San Antonio;Cloudy;43;SW;5;92%
San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;44;WSW;7;85%
San Marcos;Cloudy;41;SSW;7;100%
Seminole;Mostly clear;33;SW;9;83%
Sherman-Denison;Showers;39;N;2;94%
Snyder;Mostly cloudy;37;SSW;12;100%
Sonora;Cloudy;39;SW;6;93%
Stephenville;Cloudy;39;SW;7;91%
Sulphur Springs;Rain;43;ESE;14;100%
Sweetwater;Showers;39;SSE;8;100%
Temple;Showers;39;S;6;100%
Terrell;Showers;43;Calm;0;85%
Tyler;Cloudy;46;WSW;5;89%
Uvalde;Cloudy;40;SE;7;98%
Vernon;Showers;39;S;7;86%
Victoria;Cloudy;50;SSE;5;82%
Waco;Cloudy;40;S;5;92%
Weslaco;Cloudy;49;NW;9;93%
Wharton;Cloudy;47;Calm;0;97%
Wichita Falls;Rain;37;S;7;95%
Wink;Clear;39;WSW;18;50%
Zapata;Cloudy;49;W;3;71%
