TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM CDT Sunday, August 12, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Rain;69;SE;10;100%
Abilene Dyess;Showers;79;S;16;64%
Alice;Partly sunny;94;SSE;16;43%
Alpine;Mostly cloudy;73;E;5;55%
Amarillo;Mostly sunny;81;N;6;46%
Angleton;Partly sunny;90;S;15;61%
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;8;78%
Austin;Mostly cloudy;82;SSW;10;83%
Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;90;SSE;9;53%
Bay;Hazy sunshine;89;SSE;14;64%
Beaumont;Cloudy;91;SW;6;58%
Beeville;Cloudy;92;S;18;47%
Borger;Partly sunny;84;Calm;0;35%
Bowie;Cloudy;83;SSE;9;66%
Breckenridge;Cloudy;84;SSE;6;56%
Brenham;Thunderstorms;73;ENE;3;97%
Bridgeport;Cloudy;84;S;9;58%
Brownsville;Cloudy;95;SE;21;53%
Brownwood;Rain;84;Calm;0;68%
Burnet;Cloudy;85;N;6;56%
Canadian;Sunny;85;ESE;9;48%
Castroville;Cloudy;85;S;9;60%
Childress;Mostly cloudy;87;ENE;10;45%
Cleburne;Partly sunny;79;SSW;10;83%
College Station;Thunderstorms;73;ESE;8;93%
Comanche;Rain;72;S;7;100%
Conroe;Thunderstorms;87;WSW;23;64%
Corpus Christi;Cloudy;91;SSE;17;60%
Corsicana;Cloudy;75;N;7;93%
Cotulla;Partly sunny;88;S;9;62%
Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;83;N;6;30%
Dallas Love;Cloudy;79;SSE;13;81%
Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;77;S;7;87%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;79;SSE;9;78%
Decatur;Cloudy;81;SSE;9;70%
Del Rio;Showers;75;Calm;0;100%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Rain;74;SSE;5;93%
Denton;Mostly cloudy;84;S;14;66%
Dryden;Cloudy;75;NNE;7;64%
Dumas;Partly sunny;82;S;3;34%
Edinburg;Intermittent clouds;95;SSE;17;45%
El Paso;Intermittent clouds;78;NNE;4;51%
Ellington;Cloudy;90;SSE;13;70%
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;94;SE;9;40%
Fort Hood;Cloudy;82;Calm;0;73%
Fort Worth;Partly sunny;81;S;10;78%
Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy;83;S;10;69%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;82;SSW;10;71%
Fort Worth Spinks;Cloudy;81;SSW;13;78%
Fredericksburg;Cloudy;80;SSW;10;64%
Gainesville;Cloudy;83;SSE;14;64%
Galveston;Mostly cloudy;91;S;16;67%
Gatesville;Partly sunny;77;Calm;0;88%
Georgetown;Partly sunny;85;SSW;13;62%
Giddings;Partly sunny;76;Calm;0;86%
Gilmer;Showers;79;SSW;3;92%
Graham;Partly sunny;84;SW;5;59%
Granbury;Cloudy;81;SSW;7;75%
Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;8;78%
Greenville;Cloudy;79;SSE;6;88%
Guadalupe Pass;Cloudy;71;E;18;58%
Hamilton;Rain;73;W;7;100%
Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;92;SSE;21;57%
Hearne;Thunderstorms;74;SSW;7;86%
Hebbronville;Partly sunny;91;SSE;17;41%
Henderson;Cloudy;81;S;3;81%
Hereford;Cloudy;84;E;5;32%
Hillsboro;Partly sunny w/ showers;78;SSW;6;94%
Hondo;Cloudy;85;S;6;67%
Houston;Partly sunny;93;N;6;49%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;92;S;15;61%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;93;N;6;49%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;91;SSE;10;61%
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;90;SSE;12;65%
Houston Hooks;Thunderstorms;75;SW;8;93%
Houston Hull;Partly sunny;92;S;12;55%
Houston Intercontinental;Thunderstorms;92;S;12;61%
Huntsville;Partly sunny;90;N;7;53%
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;91;S;14;61%
Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;80;WSW;5;85%
Jasper;Partly sunny;88;SW;6;67%
Junction;Cloudy;79;ESE;7;78%
Kellyusa Airport;Intermittent clouds;83;SSE;9;71%
Kerrville;Cloudy;79;SSE;7;79%
Killeen;Cloudy;82;Calm;0;73%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;80;NNW;5;80%
Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;92;SSE;21;50%
La Grange;Partly sunny;91;S;13;52%
Lago Vista;Cloudy;85;WSW;10;60%
Lancaster;Cloudy;75;S;5;92%
Laredo;Mostly cloudy;91;SSE;13;48%
Llano;Partly sunny;82;Calm;0;65%
Longview;Cloudy;83;SW;4;80%
Lubbock;Partly sunny;83;NE;8;44%
Lufkin;Partly sunny;86;SW;6;66%
Mcallen;Partly sunny;98;SE;22;44%
Mcgregor;Cloudy;81;SSW;7;78%
Mckinney;Cloudy;81;SSE;9;81%
Mesquite;Cloudy;75;SSE;5;94%
Midland;Mostly sunny;82;Calm;0;61%
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;82;Calm;0;61%
Midlothian;Cloudy;76;SSE;8;98%
Mineola;Thunderstorms;80;SSE;4;81%
Mineral Wells;Cloudy;84;SSW;10;58%
Mount Pleasant;Sunny;71;Calm;0;93%
Nacogdoches;Cloudy;87;S;9;64%
New Braunfels;Thunderstorms;72;S;10;90%
Odessa;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;5;61%
Orange;Sunny;86;S;7;76%
Palacios;Mostly cloudy;90;S;20;67%
Palestine;Partly sunny;83;Calm;0;75%
Pampa;Cloudy;83;ESE;5;37%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;86;Calm;0;32%
Paris;Partly sunny;73;SE;10;94%
Pecos;Sunny;80;Calm;0;50%
Perryton;Sunny;85;SE;7;42%
Plainview;Cloudy;81;ESE;8;44%
Pleasanton;Partly sunny w/ showers;79;Calm;0;88%
Port Aransas;Intermittent clouds;91;SSE;14;65%
Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;91;SE;20;64%
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;93;SSE;16;53%
Randolph AFB;Thunderstorms;77;SSE;8;88%
Robstown;Mostly cloudy;90;SSE;15;61%
Rockport;Mostly cloudy;91;SSE;13;63%
Rocksprings;Thunderstorms;75;SSE;10;85%
San Angelo;Rain;69;NNE;5;86%
San Antonio;Thunderstorms;86;ENE;10;67%
San Antonio Stinson;Thunderstorms;78;SE;13;78%
San Marcos;Cloudy;86;S;8;62%
Seminole;Sunny;76;NE;8;61%
Sherman-Denison;Cloudy;82;SE;9;74%
Snyder;Partly sunny;79;ESE;7;63%
Sonora;Rain;72;Calm;0;100%
Stephenville;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;88%
Sulphur Springs;Thunderstorms;73;Calm;0;98%
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;75;SE;9;72%
Temple;Cloudy;88;SSW;12;54%
Terrell;Mostly cloudy;75;S;6;87%
Tyler;Thunderstorms;80;S;5;84%
Uvalde;Cloudy;82;SE;6;66%
Vernon;Cloudy;86;NNE;9;45%
Victoria;Intermittent clouds;94;S;15;48%
Waco;Mostly cloudy w/ showers;84;N;7;64%
Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;93;SSE;17;52%
Wharton;Cloudy;87;SSE;12;70%
Wichita Falls;Sunny;84;Calm;0;52%
Wink;Partly sunny;80;N;3;51%
Zapata;Cloudy;94;SE;13;41%
_____
