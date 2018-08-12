TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM CDT Sunday, August 12, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Rain;69;SE;10;100%

Abilene Dyess;Showers;79;S;16;64%

Alice;Partly sunny;94;SSE;16;43%

Alpine;Mostly cloudy;73;E;5;55%

Amarillo;Mostly sunny;81;N;6;46%

Angleton;Partly sunny;90;S;15;61%

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;8;78%

Austin;Mostly cloudy;82;SSW;10;83%

Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;90;SSE;9;53%

Bay;Hazy sunshine;89;SSE;14;64%

Beaumont;Cloudy;91;SW;6;58%

Beeville;Cloudy;92;S;18;47%

Borger;Partly sunny;84;Calm;0;35%

Bowie;Cloudy;83;SSE;9;66%

Breckenridge;Cloudy;84;SSE;6;56%

Brenham;Thunderstorms;73;ENE;3;97%

Bridgeport;Cloudy;84;S;9;58%

Brownsville;Cloudy;95;SE;21;53%

Brownwood;Rain;84;Calm;0;68%

Burnet;Cloudy;85;N;6;56%

Canadian;Sunny;85;ESE;9;48%

Castroville;Cloudy;85;S;9;60%

Childress;Mostly cloudy;87;ENE;10;45%

Cleburne;Partly sunny;79;SSW;10;83%

College Station;Thunderstorms;73;ESE;8;93%

Comanche;Rain;72;S;7;100%

Conroe;Thunderstorms;87;WSW;23;64%

Corpus Christi;Cloudy;91;SSE;17;60%

Corsicana;Cloudy;75;N;7;93%

Cotulla;Partly sunny;88;S;9;62%

Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;83;N;6;30%

Dallas Love;Cloudy;79;SSE;13;81%

Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;77;S;7;87%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;79;SSE;9;78%

Decatur;Cloudy;81;SSE;9;70%

Del Rio;Showers;75;Calm;0;100%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Rain;74;SSE;5;93%

Denton;Mostly cloudy;84;S;14;66%

Dryden;Cloudy;75;NNE;7;64%

Dumas;Partly sunny;82;S;3;34%

Edinburg;Intermittent clouds;95;SSE;17;45%

El Paso;Intermittent clouds;78;NNE;4;51%

Ellington;Cloudy;90;SSE;13;70%

Falfurrias;Partly sunny;94;SE;9;40%

Fort Hood;Cloudy;82;Calm;0;73%

Fort Worth;Partly sunny;81;S;10;78%

Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy;83;S;10;69%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;82;SSW;10;71%

Fort Worth Spinks;Cloudy;81;SSW;13;78%

Fredericksburg;Cloudy;80;SSW;10;64%

Gainesville;Cloudy;83;SSE;14;64%

Galveston;Mostly cloudy;91;S;16;67%

Gatesville;Partly sunny;77;Calm;0;88%

Georgetown;Partly sunny;85;SSW;13;62%

Giddings;Partly sunny;76;Calm;0;86%

Gilmer;Showers;79;SSW;3;92%

Graham;Partly sunny;84;SW;5;59%

Granbury;Cloudy;81;SSW;7;75%

Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;8;78%

Greenville;Cloudy;79;SSE;6;88%

Guadalupe Pass;Cloudy;71;E;18;58%

Hamilton;Rain;73;W;7;100%

Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;92;SSE;21;57%

Hearne;Thunderstorms;74;SSW;7;86%

Hebbronville;Partly sunny;91;SSE;17;41%

Henderson;Cloudy;81;S;3;81%

Hereford;Cloudy;84;E;5;32%

Hillsboro;Partly sunny w/ showers;78;SSW;6;94%

Hondo;Cloudy;85;S;6;67%

Houston;Partly sunny;93;N;6;49%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;92;S;15;61%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;93;N;6;49%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;91;SSE;10;61%

Houston Clover;Partly sunny;90;SSE;12;65%

Houston Hooks;Thunderstorms;75;SW;8;93%

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;92;S;12;55%

Houston Intercontinental;Thunderstorms;92;S;12;61%

Huntsville;Partly sunny;90;N;7;53%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;91;S;14;61%

Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;80;WSW;5;85%

Jasper;Partly sunny;88;SW;6;67%

Junction;Cloudy;79;ESE;7;78%

Kellyusa Airport;Intermittent clouds;83;SSE;9;71%

Kerrville;Cloudy;79;SSE;7;79%

Killeen;Cloudy;82;Calm;0;73%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;80;NNW;5;80%

Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;92;SSE;21;50%

La Grange;Partly sunny;91;S;13;52%

Lago Vista;Cloudy;85;WSW;10;60%

Lancaster;Cloudy;75;S;5;92%

Laredo;Mostly cloudy;91;SSE;13;48%

Llano;Partly sunny;82;Calm;0;65%

Longview;Cloudy;83;SW;4;80%

Lubbock;Partly sunny;83;NE;8;44%

Lufkin;Partly sunny;86;SW;6;66%

Mcallen;Partly sunny;98;SE;22;44%

Mcgregor;Cloudy;81;SSW;7;78%

Mckinney;Cloudy;81;SSE;9;81%

Mesquite;Cloudy;75;SSE;5;94%

Midland;Mostly sunny;82;Calm;0;61%

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;82;Calm;0;61%

Midlothian;Cloudy;76;SSE;8;98%

Mineola;Thunderstorms;80;SSE;4;81%

Mineral Wells;Cloudy;84;SSW;10;58%

Mount Pleasant;Sunny;71;Calm;0;93%

Nacogdoches;Cloudy;87;S;9;64%

New Braunfels;Thunderstorms;72;S;10;90%

Odessa;Mostly cloudy;77;SSE;5;61%

Orange;Sunny;86;S;7;76%

Palacios;Mostly cloudy;90;S;20;67%

Palestine;Partly sunny;83;Calm;0;75%

Pampa;Cloudy;83;ESE;5;37%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;86;Calm;0;32%

Paris;Partly sunny;73;SE;10;94%

Pecos;Sunny;80;Calm;0;50%

Perryton;Sunny;85;SE;7;42%

Plainview;Cloudy;81;ESE;8;44%

Pleasanton;Partly sunny w/ showers;79;Calm;0;88%

Port Aransas;Intermittent clouds;91;SSE;14;65%

Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;91;SE;20;64%

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;93;SSE;16;53%

Randolph AFB;Thunderstorms;77;SSE;8;88%

Robstown;Mostly cloudy;90;SSE;15;61%

Rockport;Mostly cloudy;91;SSE;13;63%

Rocksprings;Thunderstorms;75;SSE;10;85%

San Angelo;Rain;69;NNE;5;86%

San Antonio;Thunderstorms;86;ENE;10;67%

San Antonio Stinson;Thunderstorms;78;SE;13;78%

San Marcos;Cloudy;86;S;8;62%

Seminole;Sunny;76;NE;8;61%

Sherman-Denison;Cloudy;82;SE;9;74%

Snyder;Partly sunny;79;ESE;7;63%

Sonora;Rain;72;Calm;0;100%

Stephenville;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;88%

Sulphur Springs;Thunderstorms;73;Calm;0;98%

Sweetwater;Partly sunny;75;SE;9;72%

Temple;Cloudy;88;SSW;12;54%

Terrell;Mostly cloudy;75;S;6;87%

Tyler;Thunderstorms;80;S;5;84%

Uvalde;Cloudy;82;SE;6;66%

Vernon;Cloudy;86;NNE;9;45%

Victoria;Intermittent clouds;94;S;15;48%

Waco;Mostly cloudy w/ showers;84;N;7;64%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;93;SSE;17;52%

Wharton;Cloudy;87;SSE;12;70%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;84;Calm;0;52%

Wink;Partly sunny;80;N;3;51%

Zapata;Cloudy;94;SE;13;41%

