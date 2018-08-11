TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM CDT Saturday, August 11, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Partly sunny;88;N;10;41%

Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;84;NNE;7;54%

Alice;Sunny;94;SE;12;45%

Alpine;Cloudy;67;ENE;7;84%

Amarillo;Partly sunny;87;ENE;10;48%

Angleton;Partly sunny w/ showers;84;SSE;10;66%

Arlington;Cloudy;75;E;7;100%

Austin;Mostly cloudy;88;N;3;65%

Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;91;Calm;0;48%

Bay;Showers;79;E;8;86%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;87;ENE;5;72%

Beeville;Mostly cloudy;91;SSE;9;52%

Borger;Partly sunny;89;N;10;32%

Bowie;Cloudy;77;SE;3;73%

Breckenridge;Partly sunny;86;N;5;45%

Brenham;Partly sunny;77;E;5;100%

Bridgeport;Cloudy;78;Calm;0;69%

Brownsville;Sunny;93;SSE;16;55%

Brownwood;Cloudy;87;SSW;5;52%

Burnet;Partly sunny;85;N;5;58%

Canadian;Sunny;87;E;7;35%

Castroville;Partly sunny;84;NE;3;72%

Childress;Partly sunny;89;N;6;44%

Cleburne;Partly sunny w/ showers;75;E;8;100%

College Station;Sunny;87;SSE;7;60%

Comanche;Cloudy;84;NW;3;54%

Conroe;Partly sunny;89;N;3;58%

Corpus Christi;Thunderstorms;90;SSE;14;61%

Corsicana;Cloudy;83;ESE;6;71%

Cotulla;Partly sunny;89;ESE;7;54%

Dalhart;Cloudy;83;E;14;36%

Dallas Love;Rain;76;NE;7;90%

Dallas Redbird;Thunderstorms;78;E;5;78%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Rain;73;E;7;93%

Decatur;Cloudy;79;E;3;72%

Del Rio;Thunderstorms;70;Calm;0;100%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Thunderstorms;73;E;3;94%

Denton;Rain;74;E;9;90%

Dryden;Showers;78;N;3;74%

Dumas;Partly sunny;82;NE;10;36%

Edinburg;Intermittent clouds;96;SE;11;48%

El Paso;Partly sunny;84;ENE;8;33%

Ellington;Thunderstorms;82;N;8;88%

Falfurrias;Cloudy;93;E;12;52%

Fort Hood;Cloudy;83;SW;5;65%

Fort Worth;Cloudy;74;ENE;9;100%

Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy;76;ESE;12;87%

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;79;E;9;76%

Fort Worth Spinks;Cloudy;81;SE;8;78%

Fredericksburg;Sunny;83;SSW;7;52%

Gainesville;Cloudy;79;SE;7;66%

Galveston;Sunny;83;SSE;10;79%

Gatesville;Cloudy;86;N;5;54%

Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;85;Calm;0;64%

Giddings;Partly sunny;90;SE;9;47%

Gilmer;Sunny;80;ENE;3;72%

Graham;Cloudy;81;ENE;5;67%

Granbury;Thunderstorms;80;Calm;0;75%

Grand Prairie;Cloudy;75;E;7;100%

Greenville;Partly sunny;82;E;5;65%

Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny;77;NE;24;43%

Hamilton;Partly sunny;88;SW;10;51%

Harlingen;Sunny;86;SE;12;71%

Hearne;Partly sunny;87;Calm;0;56%

Hebbronville;Partly sunny;91;S;8;44%

Henderson;Sunny;85;SE;3;57%

Hereford;Cloudy;79;ENE;9;52%

Hillsboro;Cloudy;82;ESE;8;78%

Hondo;Cloudy;83;ESE;6;71%

Houston;Sunny;87;Calm;0;61%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;82;SE;6;93%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny;84;Calm;0;65%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;83;ESE;6;81%

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;85;ENE;7;71%

Houston Hooks;Thunderstorms;85;WSW;10;71%

Houston Hull;Partly sunny w/ showers;87;W;6;67%

Houston Intercontinental;Thunderstorms;79;SE;21;90%

Huntsville;Partly sunny w/ showers;89;N;3;52%

Ingleside;Partly sunny w/ showers;91;SE;13;57%

Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;83;E;4;72%

Jasper;Mostly cloudy;87;W;5;67%

Junction;Mostly cloudy;83;N;3;62%

Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;82;Calm;0;71%

Kerrville;Partly sunny;82;SSW;6;64%

Killeen;Cloudy;83;SW;5;65%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;82;SW;5;70%

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny w/ showers;92;SSE;10;57%

La Grange;Partly sunny;85;N;3;73%

Lago Vista;Partly sunny;85;Calm;0;62%

Lancaster;Cloudy;81;SE;7;71%

Laredo;Mostly cloudy;90;E;6;55%

Llano;Sunny;90;S;6;42%

Longview;Cloudy;84;N;3;67%

Lubbock;Intermittent clouds;83;E;7;43%

Lufkin;Partly sunny;89;ENE;5;56%

Mcallen;Partly sunny;99;ESE;20;44%

Mcgregor;Cloudy;84;N;6;69%

Mckinney;Cloudy;76;NNE;5;90%

Mesquite;Cloudy;82;SE;5;69%

Midland;Mostly sunny;82;N;6;56%

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;82;N;6;56%

Midlothian;Cloudy;81;SE;6;76%

Mineola;Cloudy;82;ESE;4;72%

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny;82;N;3;59%

Mount Pleasant;Sunny;82;Calm;0;67%

Nacogdoches;Cloudy;88;N;7;56%

New Braunfels;Partly sunny;88;WSW;7;54%

Odessa;Mostly cloudy;76;N;3;66%

Orange;Sunny;83;SSE;3;83%

Palacios;Sunny;91;S;13;60%

Palestine;Sunny;86;SE;5;65%

Pampa;Partly sunny;88;NE;7;32%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;90;NE;6;22%

Paris;Intermittent clouds;79;WSW;6;71%

Pecos;Sunny;80;N;10;49%

Perryton;Sunny;86;NE;12;29%

Plainview;Partly sunny w/ showers;79;ENE;5;52%

Pleasanton;Partly sunny;92;N;7;46%

Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;90;ESE;9;62%

Port Isabel;Intermittent clouds;91;S;8;54%

Port Lavaca;Cloudy;90;ENE;7;64%

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;83;Calm;0;72%

Robstown;Thunderstorms;82;E;5;79%

Rockport;Sunny;91;SE;14;55%

Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;6;69%

San Angelo;Sunny;83;Calm;0;56%

San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;90;N;2;61%

San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;87;Calm;0;54%

San Marcos;Cloudy;91;SSW;6;53%

Seminole;Cloudy;79;SSE;3;52%

Sherman-Denison;Intermittent clouds;84;SE;9;61%

Snyder;Sunny;82;ENE;5;52%

Sonora;Partly sunny;81;Calm;0;65%

Stephenville;Cloudy;85;Calm;0;55%

Sulphur Springs;Sunny;78;Calm;0;76%

Sweetwater;Sunny;84;NNW;9;45%

Temple;Sunny;86;SSW;5;62%

Terrell;Mostly cloudy;83;SSE;8;64%

Tyler;Cloudy;84;ESE;5;69%

Uvalde;Cloudy;81;Calm;0;76%

Vernon;Sunny;90;ESE;10;42%

Victoria;Cloudy;86;ENE;6;69%

Waco;Partly Sunny w/ showers;87;SSE;8;56%

Weslaco;Intermittent clouds;92;ESE;12;57%

Wharton;Cloudy;87;SSE;9;60%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;83;NE;3;56%

Wink;Partly sunny;79;SE;6;51%

Zapata;Intermittent clouds;97;ESE;6;36%

