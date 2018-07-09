TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM CDT Monday, July 9, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Sunny;75;Calm;0;78%
Abilene Dyess;Sunny;75;SSE;5;71%
Alice;Sunny;79;SSE;7;93%
Alpine;Cloudy;69;NE;3;80%
Amarillo;Sunny;73;SE;6;71%
Angleton;Sunny;79;Calm;0;93%
Arlington;Sunny;77;Calm;0;85%
Austin;Rain;75;W;3;87%
Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;79;SSW;5;87%
Bay;Sunny;79;Calm;0;97%
Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;79;N;4;80%
Beeville;Sunny;77;SSE;3;98%
Borger;Sunny;72;Calm;0;68%
Bowie;Sunny;77;Calm;0;81%
Breckenridge;Sunny;78;Calm;0;74%
Brenham;Cloudy;78;Calm;0;100%
Bridgeport;Sunny;78;SSW;3;76%
Brownsville;Sunny;81;SE;5;90%
Brownwood;Sunny;78;S;5;83%
Burnet;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;87%
Canadian;Sunny;75;SSE;7;78%
Castroville;Cloudy;77;S;3;95%
Childress;Sunny;80;Calm;0;63%
Cleburne;Cloudy;75;SE;3;100%
College Station;Sunny;78;Calm;0;90%
Comanche;Partly sunny;74;Calm;2;100%
Conroe;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;100%
Corpus Christi;Cloudy;78;Calm;0;100%
Corsicana;Fog;75;SSW;3;93%
Cotulla;Cloudy;77;SSE;8;93%
Dalhart;Sunny;66;S;5;72%
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;80;S;3;78%
Dallas Redbird;Sunny;79;Calm;0;78%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;79;S;3;76%
Decatur;Sunny;79;Calm;0;74%
Del Rio;Partly sunny;74;E;6;93%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;73;E;6;94%
Denton;Partly sunny;79;Calm;0;76%
Dryden;Mostly cloudy;74;ESE;7;82%
Dumas;Sunny;71;ESE;6;72%
Edinburg;Sunny;83;ESE;4;81%
El Paso;Mostly cloudy;74;ENE;3;59%
Ellington;Intermittent clouds;79;Calm;0;100%
Falfurrias;Sunny;80;SE;8;86%
Fort Hood;Partly sunny w/ showers;75;S;5;87%
Fort Worth;Sunny;76;Calm;0;93%
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;80;Calm;0;76%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;78;N;2;83%
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;81;Calm;0;78%
Fredericksburg;Rain;69;Calm;0;90%
Gainesville;Sunny;78;Calm;0;76%
Galveston;Partly sunny;82;SW;3;84%
Gatesville;Sunny;73;S;5;100%
Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;88%
Giddings;Partly sunny;71;Calm;0;92%
Gilmer;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;97%
Graham;Sunny;79;Calm;0;76%
Granbury;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;81%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;78;Calm;0;85%
Greenville;Sunny;81;Calm;0;78%
Guadalupe Pass;Cloudy;64;NE;24;83%
Hamilton;Cloudy;74;SSW;5;100%
Harlingen;Mostly sunny;79;SE;6;97%
Hearne;Sunny;75;Calm;0;100%
Hebbronville;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;95%
Henderson;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;90%
Hereford;Sunny;71;Calm;0;72%
Hillsboro;Cloudy;77;S;5;94%
Hondo;Thunderstorms;78;SSW;7;92%
Houston;Sunny;81;Calm;0;83%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;79;Calm;0;100%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny;81;Calm;0;83%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;78;Calm;0;98%
Houston Clover;Sunny;79;Calm;0;97%
Houston Hooks;Cloudy;78;Calm;0;92%
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;79;Calm;0;93%
Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;78;Calm;0;100%
Huntsville;Cloudy;77;N;3;90%
Ingleside;Hazy sunshine;81;SSW;6;84%
Jacksonville;Cloudy;76;N;1;92%
Jasper;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;98%
Junction;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;96%
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;77;SE;8;94%
Kerrville;Rain;71;Calm;0;89%
Killeen;Partly sunny w/ showers;75;S;5;87%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;75;S;3;90%
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;78;ESE;5;92%
La Grange;Cloudy;80;S;6;93%
Lago Vista;Rain;73;ESE;5;98%
Lancaster;Partly sunny;77;Calm;0;87%
Laredo;Partly sunny;78;SSE;11;78%
Llano;Sunny;77;Calm;0;83%
Longview;Cloudy;78;N;2;84%
Lubbock;Partly sunny;74;E;4;73%
Lufkin;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;96%
Mcallen;Sunny;80;ESE;7;90%
Mcgregor;Partly sunny;77;SSE;7;88%
Mckinney;Sunny;77;Calm;0;90%
Mesquite;Partly sunny;81;SE;3;78%
Midland;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;71%
Midland Airpark;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;71%
Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;95%
Mineola;Intermittent clouds;77;WSW;1;86%
Mineral Wells;Sunny;75;SE;6;87%
Mount Pleasant;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;93%
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;75;Calm;0;93%
New Braunfels;Cloudy;80;SSW;10;81%
Odessa;Cloudy;72;S;3;81%
Orange;Showers;73;Calm;0;100%
Palacios;Partly sunny w/ showers;84;SSE;7;87%
Palestine;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;89%
Pampa;Sunny;75;SSE;9;66%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;72;Calm;0;73%
Paris;Partly sunny;75;ESE;8;93%
Pecos;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;86%
Perryton;Sunny;76;S;9;68%
Plainview;Sunny;71;Calm;0;75%
Pleasanton;Cloudy;79;SSE;5;94%
Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;83;S;8;78%
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;84;SSE;5;83%
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;80;Calm;0;87%
Randolph AFB;Cloudy;77;SSE;5;94%
Robstown;Sunny;78;SE;5;97%
Rockport;Partly sunny;83;S;3;82%
Rocksprings;Cloudy;73;SE;3;87%
San Angelo;Cloudy;70;SSE;3;83%
San Antonio;Cloudy;79;SSE;5;85%
San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;81;SSE;6;84%
San Marcos;Cloudy;76;S;8;97%
Seminole;Sunny;71;Calm;0;79%
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;79;ENE;2;82%
Snyder;Sunny;74;Calm;0;77%
Sonora;Sunny;72;Calm;0;88%
Stephenville;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;88%
Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;89%
Sweetwater;Sunny;76;Calm;0;70%
Temple;Sunny;75;S;6;93%
Terrell;Cloudy;78;Calm;0;81%
Tyler;Intermittent clouds;78;WSW;2;84%
Uvalde;Cloudy;75;E;5;92%
Vernon;Sunny;78;ENE;6;70%
Victoria;Cloudy;80;N;3;85%
Waco;Sunny;79;SSW;8;78%
Weslaco;Sunny;79;SE;5;88%
Wharton;Sunny;77;Calm;0;93%
Wichita Falls;Sunny;77;ESE;6;75%
Wink;Mostly cloudy;70;ESE;3;89%
Zapata;Intermittent clouds;80;SE;5;81%
