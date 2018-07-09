TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM CDT Monday, July 9, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Sunny;75;Calm;0;78%

Abilene Dyess;Sunny;75;SSE;5;71%

Alice;Sunny;79;SSE;7;93%

Alpine;Cloudy;69;NE;3;80%

Amarillo;Sunny;73;SE;6;71%

Angleton;Sunny;79;Calm;0;93%

Arlington;Sunny;77;Calm;0;85%

Austin;Rain;75;W;3;87%

Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;79;SSW;5;87%

Bay;Sunny;79;Calm;0;97%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;79;N;4;80%

Beeville;Sunny;77;SSE;3;98%

Borger;Sunny;72;Calm;0;68%

Bowie;Sunny;77;Calm;0;81%

Breckenridge;Sunny;78;Calm;0;74%

Brenham;Cloudy;78;Calm;0;100%

Bridgeport;Sunny;78;SSW;3;76%

Brownsville;Sunny;81;SE;5;90%

Brownwood;Sunny;78;S;5;83%

Burnet;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;87%

Canadian;Sunny;75;SSE;7;78%

Castroville;Cloudy;77;S;3;95%

Childress;Sunny;80;Calm;0;63%

Cleburne;Cloudy;75;SE;3;100%

College Station;Sunny;78;Calm;0;90%

Comanche;Partly sunny;74;Calm;2;100%

Conroe;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;100%

Corpus Christi;Cloudy;78;Calm;0;100%

Corsicana;Fog;75;SSW;3;93%

Cotulla;Cloudy;77;SSE;8;93%

Dalhart;Sunny;66;S;5;72%

Dallas Love;Partly sunny;80;S;3;78%

Dallas Redbird;Sunny;79;Calm;0;78%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;79;S;3;76%

Decatur;Sunny;79;Calm;0;74%

Del Rio;Partly sunny;74;E;6;93%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;73;E;6;94%

Denton;Partly sunny;79;Calm;0;76%

Dryden;Mostly cloudy;74;ESE;7;82%

Dumas;Sunny;71;ESE;6;72%

Edinburg;Sunny;83;ESE;4;81%

El Paso;Mostly cloudy;74;ENE;3;59%

Ellington;Intermittent clouds;79;Calm;0;100%

Falfurrias;Sunny;80;SE;8;86%

Fort Hood;Partly sunny w/ showers;75;S;5;87%

Fort Worth;Sunny;76;Calm;0;93%

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;80;Calm;0;76%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;78;N;2;83%

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;81;Calm;0;78%

Fredericksburg;Rain;69;Calm;0;90%

Gainesville;Sunny;78;Calm;0;76%

Galveston;Partly sunny;82;SW;3;84%

Gatesville;Sunny;73;S;5;100%

Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;88%

Giddings;Partly sunny;71;Calm;0;92%

Gilmer;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;97%

Graham;Sunny;79;Calm;0;76%

Granbury;Mostly cloudy;79;Calm;0;81%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;78;Calm;0;85%

Greenville;Sunny;81;Calm;0;78%

Guadalupe Pass;Cloudy;64;NE;24;83%

Hamilton;Cloudy;74;SSW;5;100%

Harlingen;Mostly sunny;79;SE;6;97%

Hearne;Sunny;75;Calm;0;100%

Hebbronville;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;95%

Henderson;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;90%

Hereford;Sunny;71;Calm;0;72%

Hillsboro;Cloudy;77;S;5;94%

Hondo;Thunderstorms;78;SSW;7;92%

Houston;Sunny;81;Calm;0;83%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;79;Calm;0;100%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny;81;Calm;0;83%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;78;Calm;0;98%

Houston Clover;Sunny;79;Calm;0;97%

Houston Hooks;Cloudy;78;Calm;0;92%

Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;79;Calm;0;93%

Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;78;Calm;0;100%

Huntsville;Cloudy;77;N;3;90%

Ingleside;Hazy sunshine;81;SSW;6;84%

Jacksonville;Cloudy;76;N;1;92%

Jasper;Cloudy;66;Calm;0;98%

Junction;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;96%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;77;SE;8;94%

Kerrville;Rain;71;Calm;0;89%

Killeen;Partly sunny w/ showers;75;S;5;87%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;75;S;3;90%

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;78;ESE;5;92%

La Grange;Cloudy;80;S;6;93%

Lago Vista;Rain;73;ESE;5;98%

Lancaster;Partly sunny;77;Calm;0;87%

Laredo;Partly sunny;78;SSE;11;78%

Llano;Sunny;77;Calm;0;83%

Longview;Cloudy;78;N;2;84%

Lubbock;Partly sunny;74;E;4;73%

Lufkin;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;96%

Mcallen;Sunny;80;ESE;7;90%

Mcgregor;Partly sunny;77;SSE;7;88%

Mckinney;Sunny;77;Calm;0;90%

Mesquite;Partly sunny;81;SE;3;78%

Midland;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;71%

Midland Airpark;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;71%

Midlothian;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;95%

Mineola;Intermittent clouds;77;WSW;1;86%

Mineral Wells;Sunny;75;SE;6;87%

Mount Pleasant;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;93%

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;75;Calm;0;93%

New Braunfels;Cloudy;80;SSW;10;81%

Odessa;Cloudy;72;S;3;81%

Orange;Showers;73;Calm;0;100%

Palacios;Partly sunny w/ showers;84;SSE;7;87%

Palestine;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;89%

Pampa;Sunny;75;SSE;9;66%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;72;Calm;0;73%

Paris;Partly sunny;75;ESE;8;93%

Pecos;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;86%

Perryton;Sunny;76;S;9;68%

Plainview;Sunny;71;Calm;0;75%

Pleasanton;Cloudy;79;SSE;5;94%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;83;S;8;78%

Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;84;SSE;5;83%

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;80;Calm;0;87%

Randolph AFB;Cloudy;77;SSE;5;94%

Robstown;Sunny;78;SE;5;97%

Rockport;Partly sunny;83;S;3;82%

Rocksprings;Cloudy;73;SE;3;87%

San Angelo;Cloudy;70;SSE;3;83%

San Antonio;Cloudy;79;SSE;5;85%

San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;81;SSE;6;84%

San Marcos;Cloudy;76;S;8;97%

Seminole;Sunny;71;Calm;0;79%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;79;ENE;2;82%

Snyder;Sunny;74;Calm;0;77%

Sonora;Sunny;72;Calm;0;88%

Stephenville;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;88%

Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;89%

Sweetwater;Sunny;76;Calm;0;70%

Temple;Sunny;75;S;6;93%

Terrell;Cloudy;78;Calm;0;81%

Tyler;Intermittent clouds;78;WSW;2;84%

Uvalde;Cloudy;75;E;5;92%

Vernon;Sunny;78;ENE;6;70%

Victoria;Cloudy;80;N;3;85%

Waco;Sunny;79;SSW;8;78%

Weslaco;Sunny;79;SE;5;88%

Wharton;Sunny;77;Calm;0;93%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;77;ESE;6;75%

Wink;Mostly cloudy;70;ESE;3;89%

Zapata;Intermittent clouds;80;SE;5;81%

_____

