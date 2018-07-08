TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM CDT Sunday, July 8, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Sunny;68;Calm;0;89%
Abilene Dyess;Sunny;71;Calm;0;84%
Alice;Fog;72;E;3;96%
Alpine;Cloudy;62;SSW;3;89%
Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;67;SE;7;83%
Angleton;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;96%
Arlington;Sunny;75;Calm;0;78%
Austin;Sunny;74;Calm;0;90%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;74;ENE;5;93%
Bay;Sunny;74;Calm;0;100%
Beaumont;Cloudy;75;N;2;93%
Beeville;Sunny;72;Calm;0;99%
Borger;Mostly sunny;73;N;3;68%
Bowie;Sunny;72;Calm;0;92%
Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;76%
Brenham;Fog;74;Calm;0;100%
Bridgeport;Sunny;71;Calm;0;90%
Brownsville;Sunny;79;SE;7;93%
Brownwood;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;75%
Burnet;Sunny;71;N;3;89%
Canadian;Sunny;70;Calm;0;93%
Castroville;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;95%
Childress;Mostly sunny;74;E;7;78%
Cleburne;Sunny;73;Calm;0;94%
College Station;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;100%
Comanche;Sunny;71;Calm;1;100%
Conroe;Fog;72;Calm;0;100%
Corpus Christi;Showers;75;E;3;100%
Corsicana;Sunny;73;Calm;0;93%
Cotulla;Clear;74;Calm;0;96%
Dalhart;Sunny;63;S;3;80%
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;79;NE;5;76%
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;75;Calm;0;81%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;78;Calm;0;73%
Decatur;Sunny;73;Calm;0;84%
Del Rio;Clear;73;Calm;0;96%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;72;N;3;95%
Denton;Sunny;74;NNE;5;87%
Dryden;Partly sunny;70;N;6;85%
Dumas;Sunny;62;SE;5;90%
Edinburg;Sunny;76;ENE;3;97%
El Paso;Partly cloudy;73;N;3;59%
Ellington;Intermittent clouds;77;Calm;0;88%
Falfurrias;Sunny;74;Calm;0;92%
Fort Hood;Rain;72;Calm;0;88%
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;76;Calm;0;84%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;78;N;3;75%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;80;Calm;0;68%
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;71;SE;3;87%
Fredericksburg;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;93%
Gainesville;Sunny;73;ENE;5;90%
Galveston;Partly sunny;78;N;6;96%
Gatesville;Sunny;70;Calm;0;93%
Georgetown;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;96%
Giddings;Fog;63;Calm;0;98%
Gilmer;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;100%
Graham;Sunny;69;Calm;0;91%
Granbury;Sunny;74;Calm;0;84%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;75;Calm;0;78%
Greenville;Sunny;75;Calm;0;83%
Guadalupe Pass;Cloudy;64;NE;17;86%
Hamilton;Sunny;70;SW;3;100%
Harlingen;Partly cloudy;77;E;3;96%
Hearne;Sunny;70;Calm;0;100%
Hebbronville;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;88%
Henderson;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;98%
Hereford;Sunny;62;W;3;89%
Hillsboro;Sunny;72;Calm;0;99%
Hondo;Sunny;74;ENE;7;93%
Houston;Sunny;75;Calm;0;94%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;78;N;3;96%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny;75;Calm;0;94%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;72;Calm;0;100%
Houston Clover;Sunny;76;Calm;0;100%
Houston Hooks;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;96%
Houston Hull;Sunny;75;Calm;0;93%
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;96%
Huntsville;Fog;73;Calm;0;96%
Ingleside;Rain;74;SW;13;93%
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;73;Calm;0;94%
Jasper;Fog;64;Calm;0;100%
Junction;Sunny;68;Calm;0;100%
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;75;NE;3;88%
Kerrville;Partly sunny;69;Calm;0;91%
Killeen;Rain;72;Calm;0;88%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;69;Calm;0;96%
Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;90%
La Grange;Fog;74;Calm;0;98%
Lago Vista;Fog;71;NNE;5;99%
Lancaster;Sunny;72;Calm;0;92%
Laredo;Intermittent clouds;75;SSE;6;87%
Llano;Sunny;70;Calm;0;100%
Longview;Intermittent clouds;75;ENE;2;91%
Lubbock;Cloudy;69;N;2;81%
Lufkin;Fog;71;Calm;0;100%
Mcallen;Clear;78;ESE;3;92%
Mcgregor;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;96%
Mckinney;Sunny;74;ENE;5;93%
Mesquite;Sunny;73;Calm;0;94%
Midland;Intermittent clouds;71;NNE;3;88%
Midland Airpark;Intermittent clouds;71;NNE;3;88%
Midlothian;Sunny;71;Calm;0;100%
Mineola;Partly sunny;73;Calm;1;90%
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;72;E;3;90%
Mount Pleasant;Sunny;73;NNE;3;93%
Nacogdoches;Fog;72;Calm;0;100%
New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;72;NNE;3;96%
Odessa;Cloudy;69;ENE;8;92%
Orange;Sunny;73;Calm;0;100%
Palacios;Thunderstorms;75;NW;5;100%
Palestine;Sunny;71;Calm;0;100%
Pampa;Sunny;69;SE;10;82%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;64;Calm;0;93%
Paris;Mostly sunny;73;NE;6;93%
Pecos;Clear;69;N;3;87%
Perryton;Sunny;67;S;3;89%
Plainview;Sunny;65;Calm;0;92%
Pleasanton;Sunny;73;Calm;0;100%
Port Aransas;Thunderstorms;78;SW;7;82%
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;77;ENE;3;100%
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;76;Calm;0;92%
Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;73;N;3;94%
Robstown;Showers;75;Calm;0;96%
Rockport;Showers;76;S;3;93%
Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;70;ENE;4;93%
San Angelo;Partly sunny;69;Calm;0;86%
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;75;NNE;3;90%
San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;76;NE;5;90%
San Marcos;Sunny;71;N;5;96%
Seminole;Clear;66;Calm;0;92%
Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;73;E;2;92%
Snyder;Sunny;72;Calm;0;82%
Sonora;Clear;66;Calm;0;100%
Stephenville;Partly sunny;73;Calm;1;85%
Sulphur Springs;Sunny;73;Calm;0;92%
Sweetwater;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;69%
Temple;Partly sunny;70;Calm;0;100%
Terrell;Cloudy;75;NE;3;81%
Tyler;Mostly sunny;74;Calm;0;89%
Uvalde;Clear;71;NE;6;97%
Vernon;Sunny;73;ENE;6;89%
Victoria;Mostly cloudy;74;NE;3;95%
Waco;Mostly cloudy;73;WNW;3;90%
Weslaco;Mostly clear;75;E;3;92%
Wharton;Fog;71;Calm;0;96%
Wichita Falls;Sunny;73;Calm;0;87%
Wink;Cloudy;70;N;5;96%
Zapata;Sunny;75;Calm;1;87%
_____
