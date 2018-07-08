TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM CDT Sunday, July 8, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Sunny;68;Calm;0;89%

Abilene Dyess;Sunny;71;Calm;0;84%

Alice;Fog;72;E;3;96%

Alpine;Cloudy;62;SSW;3;89%

Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;67;SE;7;83%

Angleton;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;96%

Arlington;Sunny;75;Calm;0;78%

Austin;Sunny;74;Calm;0;90%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;74;ENE;5;93%

Bay;Sunny;74;Calm;0;100%

Beaumont;Cloudy;75;N;2;93%

Beeville;Sunny;72;Calm;0;99%

Borger;Mostly sunny;73;N;3;68%

Bowie;Sunny;72;Calm;0;92%

Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;76%

Brenham;Fog;74;Calm;0;100%

Bridgeport;Sunny;71;Calm;0;90%

Brownsville;Sunny;79;SE;7;93%

Brownwood;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;75%

Burnet;Sunny;71;N;3;89%

Canadian;Sunny;70;Calm;0;93%

Castroville;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;95%

Childress;Mostly sunny;74;E;7;78%

Cleburne;Sunny;73;Calm;0;94%

College Station;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;100%

Comanche;Sunny;71;Calm;1;100%

Conroe;Fog;72;Calm;0;100%

Corpus Christi;Showers;75;E;3;100%

Corsicana;Sunny;73;Calm;0;93%

Cotulla;Clear;74;Calm;0;96%

Dalhart;Sunny;63;S;3;80%

Dallas Love;Partly sunny;79;NE;5;76%

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;75;Calm;0;81%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;78;Calm;0;73%

Decatur;Sunny;73;Calm;0;84%

Del Rio;Clear;73;Calm;0;96%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;72;N;3;95%

Denton;Sunny;74;NNE;5;87%

Dryden;Partly sunny;70;N;6;85%

Dumas;Sunny;62;SE;5;90%

Edinburg;Sunny;76;ENE;3;97%

El Paso;Partly cloudy;73;N;3;59%

Ellington;Intermittent clouds;77;Calm;0;88%

Falfurrias;Sunny;74;Calm;0;92%

Fort Hood;Rain;72;Calm;0;88%

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;76;Calm;0;84%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;78;N;3;75%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;80;Calm;0;68%

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;71;SE;3;87%

Fredericksburg;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;93%

Gainesville;Sunny;73;ENE;5;90%

Galveston;Partly sunny;78;N;6;96%

Gatesville;Sunny;70;Calm;0;93%

Georgetown;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;96%

Giddings;Fog;63;Calm;0;98%

Gilmer;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;100%

Graham;Sunny;69;Calm;0;91%

Granbury;Sunny;74;Calm;0;84%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;75;Calm;0;78%

Greenville;Sunny;75;Calm;0;83%

Guadalupe Pass;Cloudy;64;NE;17;86%

Hamilton;Sunny;70;SW;3;100%

Harlingen;Partly cloudy;77;E;3;96%

Hearne;Sunny;70;Calm;0;100%

Hebbronville;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;88%

Henderson;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;98%

Hereford;Sunny;62;W;3;89%

Hillsboro;Sunny;72;Calm;0;99%

Hondo;Sunny;74;ENE;7;93%

Houston;Sunny;75;Calm;0;94%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;78;N;3;96%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny;75;Calm;0;94%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;72;Calm;0;100%

Houston Clover;Sunny;76;Calm;0;100%

Houston Hooks;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;96%

Houston Hull;Sunny;75;Calm;0;93%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;96%

Huntsville;Fog;73;Calm;0;96%

Ingleside;Rain;74;SW;13;93%

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;73;Calm;0;94%

Jasper;Fog;64;Calm;0;100%

Junction;Sunny;68;Calm;0;100%

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;75;NE;3;88%

Kerrville;Partly sunny;69;Calm;0;91%

Killeen;Rain;72;Calm;0;88%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;69;Calm;0;96%

Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;90%

La Grange;Fog;74;Calm;0;98%

Lago Vista;Fog;71;NNE;5;99%

Lancaster;Sunny;72;Calm;0;92%

Laredo;Intermittent clouds;75;SSE;6;87%

Llano;Sunny;70;Calm;0;100%

Longview;Intermittent clouds;75;ENE;2;91%

Lubbock;Cloudy;69;N;2;81%

Lufkin;Fog;71;Calm;0;100%

Mcallen;Clear;78;ESE;3;92%

Mcgregor;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;96%

Mckinney;Sunny;74;ENE;5;93%

Mesquite;Sunny;73;Calm;0;94%

Midland;Intermittent clouds;71;NNE;3;88%

Midland Airpark;Intermittent clouds;71;NNE;3;88%

Midlothian;Sunny;71;Calm;0;100%

Mineola;Partly sunny;73;Calm;1;90%

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;72;E;3;90%

Mount Pleasant;Sunny;73;NNE;3;93%

Nacogdoches;Fog;72;Calm;0;100%

New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;72;NNE;3;96%

Odessa;Cloudy;69;ENE;8;92%

Orange;Sunny;73;Calm;0;100%

Palacios;Thunderstorms;75;NW;5;100%

Palestine;Sunny;71;Calm;0;100%

Pampa;Sunny;69;SE;10;82%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;64;Calm;0;93%

Paris;Mostly sunny;73;NE;6;93%

Pecos;Clear;69;N;3;87%

Perryton;Sunny;67;S;3;89%

Plainview;Sunny;65;Calm;0;92%

Pleasanton;Sunny;73;Calm;0;100%

Port Aransas;Thunderstorms;78;SW;7;82%

Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;77;ENE;3;100%

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;76;Calm;0;92%

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;73;N;3;94%

Robstown;Showers;75;Calm;0;96%

Rockport;Showers;76;S;3;93%

Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;70;ENE;4;93%

San Angelo;Partly sunny;69;Calm;0;86%

San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;75;NNE;3;90%

San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;76;NE;5;90%

San Marcos;Sunny;71;N;5;96%

Seminole;Clear;66;Calm;0;92%

Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;73;E;2;92%

Snyder;Sunny;72;Calm;0;82%

Sonora;Clear;66;Calm;0;100%

Stephenville;Partly sunny;73;Calm;1;85%

Sulphur Springs;Sunny;73;Calm;0;92%

Sweetwater;Partly sunny;72;Calm;0;69%

Temple;Partly sunny;70;Calm;0;100%

Terrell;Cloudy;75;NE;3;81%

Tyler;Mostly sunny;74;Calm;0;89%

Uvalde;Clear;71;NE;6;97%

Vernon;Sunny;73;ENE;6;89%

Victoria;Mostly cloudy;74;NE;3;95%

Waco;Mostly cloudy;73;WNW;3;90%

Weslaco;Mostly clear;75;E;3;92%

Wharton;Fog;71;Calm;0;96%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;73;Calm;0;87%

Wink;Cloudy;70;N;5;96%

Zapata;Sunny;75;Calm;1;87%

_____

