TX Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM CDT Saturday, July 7, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Cloudy;72;NE;5;87%
Abilene Dyess;Cloudy;74;NNE;6;74%
Alice;Sunny;73;NW;3;93%
Alpine;Partly cloudy;63;Calm;0;85%
Amarillo;Cloudy;67;N;2;86%
Angleton;Sunny;75;Calm;0;93%
Arlington;Sunny;84;NNE;7;54%
Austin;Mostly sunny;76;N;3;79%
Austin Bergstrom;Intermittent clouds;73;N;5;96%
Bay;Sunny;74;Calm;0;100%
Beaumont;Intermittent clouds;75;N;2;97%
Beeville;Sunny;72;NE;3;99%
Borger;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;81%
Bowie;Sunny;71;N;3;96%
Breckenridge;Sunny;73;N;5;85%
Brenham;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;98%
Bridgeport;Sunny;70;Calm;0;100%
Brownsville;Cloudy;77;SW;6;96%
Brownwood;Sunny;69;Calm;0;90%
Burnet;Sunny;73;NNE;6;84%
Canadian;Sunny;66;Calm;0;98%
Castroville;Sunny;72;NW;3;100%
Childress;Sunny;71;NNE;7;89%
Cleburne;Sunny;73;NE;7;94%
College Station;Intermittent clouds;76;ENE;3;93%
Comanche;Sunny;70;Calm;3;100%
Conroe;Intermittent clouds;73;NNW;3;100%
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;73;N;5;100%
Corsicana;Sunny;74;NNE;5;93%
Cotulla;Clear;73;N;3;100%
Dalhart;Partly sunny;62;Calm;0;86%
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;77;NNE;7;81%
Dallas Redbird;Sunny;76;NE;7;79%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;75;NNE;8;81%
Decatur;Sunny;71;Calm;0;91%
Del Rio;Mostly clear;74;Calm;0;90%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly clear;73;N;5;91%
Denton;Sunny;72;NNE;7;90%
Dryden;Mostly sunny;70;NNW;3;83%
Dumas;Sunny;64;W;3;89%
Edinburg;Partly sunny;74;Calm;0;100%
El Paso;Intermittent clouds;74;ENE;5;54%
Ellington;Intermittent clouds;77;Calm;0;88%
Falfurrias;Sunny;75;Calm;0;92%
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;72;NNW;6;87%
Fort Worth;Sunny;74;NNE;8;93%
Fort Worth Alliance;Intermittent clouds;75;NNE;7;84%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;77;NNW;6;78%
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;73;Calm;0;83%
Fredericksburg;Sunny;69;N;5;90%
Gainesville;Sunny;71;N;6;95%
Galveston;Partly sunny;80;ENE;3;81%
Gatesville;Sunny;72;Calm;0;88%
Georgetown;Cloudy;73;N;6;90%
Giddings;Sunny;72;Calm;0;92%
Gilmer;Sunny;74;Calm;0;94%
Graham;Sunny;70;Calm;0;93%
Granbury;Sunny;73;Calm;0;89%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;84;NNE;7;54%
Greenville;Sunny;73;Calm;0;94%
Guadalupe Pass;Clear;66;ENE;23;77%
Hamilton;Sunny;71;NNW;6;100%
Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;96%
Hearne;Cloudy;73;NW;5;98%
Hebbronville;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;92%
Henderson;Sunny;71;Calm;1;99%
Hereford;Partly sunny;65;Calm;0;90%
Hillsboro;Sunny;73;N;5;98%
Hondo;Mostly sunny;73;NE;3;85%
Houston;Sunny;75;N;7;88%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Sunny;76;N;6;100%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny;75;N;7;88%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;74;N;3;97%
Houston Clover;Sunny;75;Calm;0;100%
Houston Hooks;Cloudy;76;N;3;97%
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;76;N;5;90%
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;76;NNW;5;93%
Huntsville;Intermittent clouds;75;Calm;0;93%
Ingleside;Sunny;75;N;3;88%
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;75;NNE;3;86%
Jasper;Sunny;71;Calm;0;98%
Junction;Mostly sunny;70;Calm;0;100%
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;73;NW;3;95%
Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;90%
Killeen;Mostly sunny;72;NNW;6;87%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;73;NNW;3;90%
Kingsville Nas;Sunny;72;Calm;0;96%
La Grange;Partly sunny;76;NW;3;97%
Lago Vista;Sunny;73;NNE;6;92%
Lancaster;Sunny;72;Calm;0;89%
Laredo;Mostly cloudy;75;SE;4;89%
Llano;Sunny;73;Calm;0;88%
Longview;Sunny;76;N;2;82%
Lubbock;Cloudy;69;NE;4;84%
Lufkin;Sunny;72;Calm;0;96%
Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;93%
Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;73;NNW;5;93%
Mckinney;Mostly sunny;72;N;6;96%
Mesquite;Sunny;73;NNE;3;90%
Midland;Mostly clear;71;NE;6;88%
Midland Airpark;Mostly clear;71;NE;6;88%
Midlothian;Sunny;72;NNE;3;98%
Mineola;Sunny;75;NNE;2;84%
Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;73;N;6;80%
Mount Pleasant;Sunny;71;NE;5;93%
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;72;Calm;0;96%
New Braunfels;Cloudy;74;NNW;5;93%
Odessa;Clear;69;NE;8;92%
Orange;Sunny;74;Calm;0;100%
Palacios;Fog;75;N;6;100%
Palestine;Sunny;72;NNW;5;96%
Pampa;Partly sunny;67;ENE;5;90%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;63;Calm;0;100%
Paris;Sunny;71;NNE;6;96%
Pecos;Mostly cloudy;70;NNW;3;86%
Perryton;Sunny;66;Calm;0;90%
Plainview;Sunny;67;NNE;3;88%
Pleasanton;Sunny;73;Calm;0;100%
Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;77;NNW;3;93%
Port Isabel;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;94%
Port Lavaca;Sunny;75;Calm;0;92%
Randolph AFB;Intermittent clouds;74;NW;6;93%
Robstown;Sunny;72;Calm;0;97%
Rockport;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;93%
Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;71;NE;2;89%
San Angelo;Partly sunny;72;NE;3;81%
San Antonio;Partly sunny;76;NW;2;89%
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;76;Calm;0;93%
San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;74;NNW;6;93%
Seminole;Cloudy;69;NNE;5;85%
Sherman-Denison;Sunny;75;NNE;2;84%
Snyder;Sunny;70;NNE;6;89%
Sonora;Clear;70;Calm;0;100%
Stephenville;Mostly sunny;73;N;3;89%
Sulphur Springs;Sunny;72;Calm;0;96%
Sweetwater;Sunny;70;NE;3;91%
Temple;Cloudy;71;NNW;6;96%
Terrell;Sunny;73;NNE;8;84%
Tyler;Sunny;77;NNE;4;82%
Uvalde;Partly cloudy;71;NNE;3;95%
Vernon;Sunny;71;NNE;5;96%
Victoria;Mostly sunny;74;N;4;90%
Waco;Mostly sunny;74;NNW;7;90%
Weslaco;Intermittent clouds;74;Calm;0;93%
Wharton;Sunny;72;N;5;93%
Wichita Falls;Sunny;71;NNE;6;91%
Wink;Clear;69;NNW;7;86%
Zapata;Intermittent clouds;73;Calm;0;96%
