TX Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM CDT Saturday, July 7, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Cloudy;72;NE;5;87%

Abilene Dyess;Cloudy;74;NNE;6;74%

Alice;Sunny;73;NW;3;93%

Alpine;Partly cloudy;63;Calm;0;85%

Amarillo;Cloudy;67;N;2;86%

Angleton;Sunny;75;Calm;0;93%

Arlington;Sunny;84;NNE;7;54%

Austin;Mostly sunny;76;N;3;79%

Austin Bergstrom;Intermittent clouds;73;N;5;96%

Bay;Sunny;74;Calm;0;100%

Beaumont;Intermittent clouds;75;N;2;97%

Beeville;Sunny;72;NE;3;99%

Borger;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;81%

Bowie;Sunny;71;N;3;96%

Breckenridge;Sunny;73;N;5;85%

Brenham;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;98%

Bridgeport;Sunny;70;Calm;0;100%

Brownsville;Cloudy;77;SW;6;96%

Brownwood;Sunny;69;Calm;0;90%

Burnet;Sunny;73;NNE;6;84%

Canadian;Sunny;66;Calm;0;98%

Castroville;Sunny;72;NW;3;100%

Childress;Sunny;71;NNE;7;89%

Cleburne;Sunny;73;NE;7;94%

College Station;Intermittent clouds;76;ENE;3;93%

Comanche;Sunny;70;Calm;3;100%

Conroe;Intermittent clouds;73;NNW;3;100%

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;73;N;5;100%

Corsicana;Sunny;74;NNE;5;93%

Cotulla;Clear;73;N;3;100%

Dalhart;Partly sunny;62;Calm;0;86%

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;77;NNE;7;81%

Dallas Redbird;Sunny;76;NE;7;79%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;75;NNE;8;81%

Decatur;Sunny;71;Calm;0;91%

Del Rio;Mostly clear;74;Calm;0;90%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly clear;73;N;5;91%

Denton;Sunny;72;NNE;7;90%

Dryden;Mostly sunny;70;NNW;3;83%

Dumas;Sunny;64;W;3;89%

Edinburg;Partly sunny;74;Calm;0;100%

El Paso;Intermittent clouds;74;ENE;5;54%

Ellington;Intermittent clouds;77;Calm;0;88%

Falfurrias;Sunny;75;Calm;0;92%

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;72;NNW;6;87%

Fort Worth;Sunny;74;NNE;8;93%

Fort Worth Alliance;Intermittent clouds;75;NNE;7;84%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;77;NNW;6;78%

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;73;Calm;0;83%

Fredericksburg;Sunny;69;N;5;90%

Gainesville;Sunny;71;N;6;95%

Galveston;Partly sunny;80;ENE;3;81%

Gatesville;Sunny;72;Calm;0;88%

Georgetown;Cloudy;73;N;6;90%

Giddings;Sunny;72;Calm;0;92%

Gilmer;Sunny;74;Calm;0;94%

Graham;Sunny;70;Calm;0;93%

Granbury;Sunny;73;Calm;0;89%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;84;NNE;7;54%

Greenville;Sunny;73;Calm;0;94%

Guadalupe Pass;Clear;66;ENE;23;77%

Hamilton;Sunny;71;NNW;6;100%

Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;96%

Hearne;Cloudy;73;NW;5;98%

Hebbronville;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;92%

Henderson;Sunny;71;Calm;1;99%

Hereford;Partly sunny;65;Calm;0;90%

Hillsboro;Sunny;73;N;5;98%

Hondo;Mostly sunny;73;NE;3;85%

Houston;Sunny;75;N;7;88%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Sunny;76;N;6;100%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny;75;N;7;88%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;74;N;3;97%

Houston Clover;Sunny;75;Calm;0;100%

Houston Hooks;Cloudy;76;N;3;97%

Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;76;N;5;90%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;76;NNW;5;93%

Huntsville;Intermittent clouds;75;Calm;0;93%

Ingleside;Sunny;75;N;3;88%

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;75;NNE;3;86%

Jasper;Sunny;71;Calm;0;98%

Junction;Mostly sunny;70;Calm;0;100%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;73;NW;3;95%

Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;90%

Killeen;Mostly sunny;72;NNW;6;87%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;73;NNW;3;90%

Kingsville Nas;Sunny;72;Calm;0;96%

La Grange;Partly sunny;76;NW;3;97%

Lago Vista;Sunny;73;NNE;6;92%

Lancaster;Sunny;72;Calm;0;89%

Laredo;Mostly cloudy;75;SE;4;89%

Llano;Sunny;73;Calm;0;88%

Longview;Sunny;76;N;2;82%

Lubbock;Cloudy;69;NE;4;84%

Lufkin;Sunny;72;Calm;0;96%

Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;93%

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;73;NNW;5;93%

Mckinney;Mostly sunny;72;N;6;96%

Mesquite;Sunny;73;NNE;3;90%

Midland;Mostly clear;71;NE;6;88%

Midland Airpark;Mostly clear;71;NE;6;88%

Midlothian;Sunny;72;NNE;3;98%

Mineola;Sunny;75;NNE;2;84%

Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;73;N;6;80%

Mount Pleasant;Sunny;71;NE;5;93%

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;72;Calm;0;96%

New Braunfels;Cloudy;74;NNW;5;93%

Odessa;Clear;69;NE;8;92%

Orange;Sunny;74;Calm;0;100%

Palacios;Fog;75;N;6;100%

Palestine;Sunny;72;NNW;5;96%

Pampa;Partly sunny;67;ENE;5;90%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;63;Calm;0;100%

Paris;Sunny;71;NNE;6;96%

Pecos;Mostly cloudy;70;NNW;3;86%

Perryton;Sunny;66;Calm;0;90%

Plainview;Sunny;67;NNE;3;88%

Pleasanton;Sunny;73;Calm;0;100%

Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;77;NNW;3;93%

Port Isabel;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;94%

Port Lavaca;Sunny;75;Calm;0;92%

Randolph AFB;Intermittent clouds;74;NW;6;93%

Robstown;Sunny;72;Calm;0;97%

Rockport;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;93%

Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;71;NE;2;89%

San Angelo;Partly sunny;72;NE;3;81%

San Antonio;Partly sunny;76;NW;2;89%

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;76;Calm;0;93%

San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;74;NNW;6;93%

Seminole;Cloudy;69;NNE;5;85%

Sherman-Denison;Sunny;75;NNE;2;84%

Snyder;Sunny;70;NNE;6;89%

Sonora;Clear;70;Calm;0;100%

Stephenville;Mostly sunny;73;N;3;89%

Sulphur Springs;Sunny;72;Calm;0;96%

Sweetwater;Sunny;70;NE;3;91%

Temple;Cloudy;71;NNW;6;96%

Terrell;Sunny;73;NNE;8;84%

Tyler;Sunny;77;NNE;4;82%

Uvalde;Partly cloudy;71;NNE;3;95%

Vernon;Sunny;71;NNE;5;96%

Victoria;Mostly sunny;74;N;4;90%

Waco;Mostly sunny;74;NNW;7;90%

Weslaco;Intermittent clouds;74;Calm;0;93%

Wharton;Sunny;72;N;5;93%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;71;NNE;6;91%

Wink;Clear;69;NNW;7;86%

Zapata;Intermittent clouds;73;Calm;0;96%

