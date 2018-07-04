TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM CDT Wednesday, July 4, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Sunny;73;SE;9;68%
Abilene Dyess;Sunny;74;S;3;50%
Alice;Fog;72;Calm;0;100%
Alpine;Clear;72;SW;5;53%
Amarillo;Sunny;71;SE;10;55%
Angleton;Partly Sunny w/ showers;77;Calm;0;93%
Arlington;Sunny;76;Calm;0;71%
Austin;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;5;84%
Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;78;SSE;6;90%
Bay;Sunny;77;Calm;0;92%
Beaumont;Rain;73;NNW;2;99%
Beeville;Partly sunny;74;S;5;98%
Borger;Sunny;76;SSE;9;44%
Bowie;Sunny;71;Calm;0;93%
Breckenridge;Sunny;77;SE;7;67%
Brenham;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;90%
Bridgeport;Sunny;73;Calm;0;80%
Brownsville;Sunny;79;SSE;6;93%
Brownwood;Partly sunny;74;E;3;76%
Burnet;Cloudy;77;ESE;5;84%
Canadian;Sunny;71;SE;5;78%
Castroville;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;95%
Childress;Sunny;74;ESE;9;59%
Cleburne;Sunny;75;Calm;0;78%
College Station;Cloudy;77;E;3;81%
Comanche;Sunny;73;Calm;5;82%
Conroe;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;96%
Corpus Christi;Intermittent clouds;75;SE;3;100%
Corsicana;Cloudy;73;ENE;6;87%
Cotulla;Sunny;76;ESE;8;87%
Dalhart;Sunny;67;S;7;60%
Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;80;ESE;7;68%
Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;77;SE;6;70%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;77;S;5;73%
Decatur;Sunny;72;Calm;0;82%
Del Rio;Mostly clear;80;ESE;6;76%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly clear;78;ESE;6;84%
Denton;Sunny;76;ESE;3;76%
Dryden;Mostly sunny;74;ENE;5;62%
Dumas;Sunny;64;SSE;9;70%
Edinburg;Sunny;79;SE;4;88%
El Paso;Mostly cloudy;78;SW;7;33%
Ellington;Cloudy;79;Calm;0;88%
Falfurrias;Sunny;75;ESE;3;93%
Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;75;SE;7;77%
Fort Worth;Sunny;77;ESE;6;76%
Fort Worth Alliance;Intermittent clouds;78;ESE;3;73%
Fort Worth Nas;Sunny;79;ESE;7;64%
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;75;Calm;0;73%
Fredericksburg;Sunny;74;Calm;0;84%
Gainesville;Sunny;72;ENE;5;89%
Galveston;Rain;76;SSW;18;93%
Gatesville;Sunny;73;Calm;0;77%
Georgetown;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;88%
Giddings;Sunny;74;Calm;0;93%
Gilmer;Cloudy;74;E;5;98%
Graham;Sunny;75;ESE;6;75%
Granbury;Sunny;77;E;7;69%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;76;Calm;0;71%
Greenville;Sunny;75;Calm;0;88%
Guadalupe Pass;Clear;76;WSW;6;42%
Hamilton;Sunny;74;SE;7;73%
Harlingen;Cloudy;76;E;6;100%
Hearne;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;84%
Hebbronville;Fog;72;Calm;0;95%
Henderson;Cloudy;74;Calm;2;96%
Hereford;Sunny;69;SSE;6;56%
Hillsboro;Sunny;75;Calm;0;78%
Hondo;Sunny;76;Calm;0;90%
Houston;Cloudy;79;Calm;0;78%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;78;Calm;0;90%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cloudy;79;Calm;0;78%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;95%
Houston Clover;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;100%
Houston Hooks;Showers;77;Calm;0;90%
Houston Hull;Cloudy;79;Calm;0;84%
Houston Intercontinental;Showers;77;Calm;0;93%
Huntsville;Cloudy;73;N;3;90%
Ingleside;Partly sunny;80;SW;8;82%
Jacksonville;Cloudy;74;SW;2;97%
Jasper;Rain;69;S;3;98%
Junction;Sunny;76;E;8;76%
Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;76;S;8;91%
Kerrville;Sunny;72;Calm;0;88%
Killeen;Mostly sunny;75;SE;7;77%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;76;SE;7;81%
Kingsville Nas;Sunny;76;SSE;6;93%
La Grange;Partly sunny;78;Calm;0;97%
Lago Vista;Sunny;76;E;3;90%
Lancaster;Sunny;73;Calm;0;83%
Laredo;Mostly sunny;76;SE;8;93%
Llano;Sunny;75;Calm;0;83%
Longview;Cloudy;76;E;3;92%
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;73;SE;5;49%
Lufkin;Cloudy;72;WNW;5;100%
Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;7;93%
Mcgregor;Sunny;76;SSE;3;73%
Mckinney;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;90%
Mesquite;Sunny;73;Calm;0;88%
Midland;Clear;80;S;7;50%
Midland Airpark;Clear;80;S;7;50%
Midlothian;Sunny;73;Calm;0;85%
Mineola;Intermittent clouds;74;E;2;90%
Mineral Wells;Sunny;74;SE;9;76%
Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;74;ENE;6;91%
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;74;Calm;0;96%
New Braunfels;Cloudy;75;S;3;93%
Odessa;Clear;79;S;12;44%
Orange;Rain;74;Calm;0;100%
Palacios;Cloudy;84;SSW;9;82%
Palestine;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;98%
Pampa;Partly sunny;69;SE;10;66%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;70;Calm;0;59%
Paris;Sunny;73;E;8;96%
Pecos;Clear;73;ENE;7;64%
Perryton;Partly sunny;72;SSE;12;68%
Plainview;Sunny;66;Calm;0;63%
Pleasanton;Sunny;74;Calm;0;100%
Port Aransas;Cloudy;81;S;8;86%
Port Isabel;Intermittent clouds;80;SE;5;89%
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;80;Calm;0;90%
Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;77;SSW;5;88%
Robstown;Sunny;74;SSE;3;97%
Rockport;Mostly cloudy;80;S;6;84%
Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;74;SE;8;86%
San Angelo;Sunny;77;Calm;0;57%
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;77;S;5;90%
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;90%
San Marcos;Cloudy;76;S;6;93%
Seminole;Clear;69;SW;5;69%
Sherman-Denison;Intermittent clouds;73;N;4;86%
Snyder;Sunny;75;SSE;9;51%
Sonora;Clear;77;Calm;0;64%
Stephenville;Sunny;75;SE;7;70%
Sulphur Springs;Sunny;73;E;6;98%
Sweetwater;Sunny;73;S;7;50%
Temple;Mostly sunny;75;SSE;6;84%
Terrell;Cloudy;75;S;3;84%
Tyler;Cloudy;76;ESE;3;92%
Uvalde;Clear;73;ENE;6;92%
Vernon;Sunny;75;ESE;6;71%
Victoria;Mostly cloudy;77;S;4;94%
Waco;Sunny;76;Calm;0;73%
Weslaco;Mostly sunny;77;ESE;5;91%
Wharton;Sunny;76;Calm;0;89%
Wichita Falls;Sunny;74;ESE;8;78%
Wink;Clear;76;ESE;8;51%
Zapata;Mostly sunny;78;SE;7;84%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather