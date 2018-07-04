TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM CDT Wednesday, July 4, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Sunny;73;SE;9;68%

Abilene Dyess;Sunny;74;S;3;50%

Alice;Fog;72;Calm;0;100%

Alpine;Clear;72;SW;5;53%

Amarillo;Sunny;71;SE;10;55%

Angleton;Partly Sunny w/ showers;77;Calm;0;93%

Arlington;Sunny;76;Calm;0;71%

Austin;Mostly cloudy;78;SSE;5;84%

Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;78;SSE;6;90%

Bay;Sunny;77;Calm;0;92%

Beaumont;Rain;73;NNW;2;99%

Beeville;Partly sunny;74;S;5;98%

Borger;Sunny;76;SSE;9;44%

Bowie;Sunny;71;Calm;0;93%

Breckenridge;Sunny;77;SE;7;67%

Brenham;Mostly cloudy;76;Calm;0;90%

Bridgeport;Sunny;73;Calm;0;80%

Brownsville;Sunny;79;SSE;6;93%

Brownwood;Partly sunny;74;E;3;76%

Burnet;Cloudy;77;ESE;5;84%

Canadian;Sunny;71;SE;5;78%

Castroville;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;95%

Childress;Sunny;74;ESE;9;59%

Cleburne;Sunny;75;Calm;0;78%

College Station;Cloudy;77;E;3;81%

Comanche;Sunny;73;Calm;5;82%

Conroe;Cloudy;74;Calm;0;96%

Corpus Christi;Intermittent clouds;75;SE;3;100%

Corsicana;Cloudy;73;ENE;6;87%

Cotulla;Sunny;76;ESE;8;87%

Dalhart;Sunny;67;S;7;60%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;80;ESE;7;68%

Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;77;SE;6;70%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly cloudy;77;S;5;73%

Decatur;Sunny;72;Calm;0;82%

Del Rio;Mostly clear;80;ESE;6;76%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly clear;78;ESE;6;84%

Denton;Sunny;76;ESE;3;76%

Dryden;Mostly sunny;74;ENE;5;62%

Dumas;Sunny;64;SSE;9;70%

Edinburg;Sunny;79;SE;4;88%

El Paso;Mostly cloudy;78;SW;7;33%

Ellington;Cloudy;79;Calm;0;88%

Falfurrias;Sunny;75;ESE;3;93%

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;75;SE;7;77%

Fort Worth;Sunny;77;ESE;6;76%

Fort Worth Alliance;Intermittent clouds;78;ESE;3;73%

Fort Worth Nas;Sunny;79;ESE;7;64%

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;75;Calm;0;73%

Fredericksburg;Sunny;74;Calm;0;84%

Gainesville;Sunny;72;ENE;5;89%

Galveston;Rain;76;SSW;18;93%

Gatesville;Sunny;73;Calm;0;77%

Georgetown;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;88%

Giddings;Sunny;74;Calm;0;93%

Gilmer;Cloudy;74;E;5;98%

Graham;Sunny;75;ESE;6;75%

Granbury;Sunny;77;E;7;69%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;76;Calm;0;71%

Greenville;Sunny;75;Calm;0;88%

Guadalupe Pass;Clear;76;WSW;6;42%

Hamilton;Sunny;74;SE;7;73%

Harlingen;Cloudy;76;E;6;100%

Hearne;Partly sunny;75;Calm;0;84%

Hebbronville;Fog;72;Calm;0;95%

Henderson;Cloudy;74;Calm;2;96%

Hereford;Sunny;69;SSE;6;56%

Hillsboro;Sunny;75;Calm;0;78%

Hondo;Sunny;76;Calm;0;90%

Houston;Cloudy;79;Calm;0;78%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Cloudy;78;Calm;0;90%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cloudy;79;Calm;0;78%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;95%

Houston Clover;Cloudy;77;Calm;0;100%

Houston Hooks;Showers;77;Calm;0;90%

Houston Hull;Cloudy;79;Calm;0;84%

Houston Intercontinental;Showers;77;Calm;0;93%

Huntsville;Cloudy;73;N;3;90%

Ingleside;Partly sunny;80;SW;8;82%

Jacksonville;Cloudy;74;SW;2;97%

Jasper;Rain;69;S;3;98%

Junction;Sunny;76;E;8;76%

Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;76;S;8;91%

Kerrville;Sunny;72;Calm;0;88%

Killeen;Mostly sunny;75;SE;7;77%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;76;SE;7;81%

Kingsville Nas;Sunny;76;SSE;6;93%

La Grange;Partly sunny;78;Calm;0;97%

Lago Vista;Sunny;76;E;3;90%

Lancaster;Sunny;73;Calm;0;83%

Laredo;Mostly sunny;76;SE;8;93%

Llano;Sunny;75;Calm;0;83%

Longview;Cloudy;76;E;3;92%

Lubbock;Mostly sunny;73;SE;5;49%

Lufkin;Cloudy;72;WNW;5;100%

Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;7;93%

Mcgregor;Sunny;76;SSE;3;73%

Mckinney;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;90%

Mesquite;Sunny;73;Calm;0;88%

Midland;Clear;80;S;7;50%

Midland Airpark;Clear;80;S;7;50%

Midlothian;Sunny;73;Calm;0;85%

Mineola;Intermittent clouds;74;E;2;90%

Mineral Wells;Sunny;74;SE;9;76%

Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;74;ENE;6;91%

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;74;Calm;0;96%

New Braunfels;Cloudy;75;S;3;93%

Odessa;Clear;79;S;12;44%

Orange;Rain;74;Calm;0;100%

Palacios;Cloudy;84;SSW;9;82%

Palestine;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;98%

Pampa;Partly sunny;69;SE;10;66%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;70;Calm;0;59%

Paris;Sunny;73;E;8;96%

Pecos;Clear;73;ENE;7;64%

Perryton;Partly sunny;72;SSE;12;68%

Plainview;Sunny;66;Calm;0;63%

Pleasanton;Sunny;74;Calm;0;100%

Port Aransas;Cloudy;81;S;8;86%

Port Isabel;Intermittent clouds;80;SE;5;89%

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;80;Calm;0;90%

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;77;SSW;5;88%

Robstown;Sunny;74;SSE;3;97%

Rockport;Mostly cloudy;80;S;6;84%

Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;74;SE;8;86%

San Angelo;Sunny;77;Calm;0;57%

San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;77;S;5;90%

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;78;Calm;0;90%

San Marcos;Cloudy;76;S;6;93%

Seminole;Clear;69;SW;5;69%

Sherman-Denison;Intermittent clouds;73;N;4;86%

Snyder;Sunny;75;SSE;9;51%

Sonora;Clear;77;Calm;0;64%

Stephenville;Sunny;75;SE;7;70%

Sulphur Springs;Sunny;73;E;6;98%

Sweetwater;Sunny;73;S;7;50%

Temple;Mostly sunny;75;SSE;6;84%

Terrell;Cloudy;75;S;3;84%

Tyler;Cloudy;76;ESE;3;92%

Uvalde;Clear;73;ENE;6;92%

Vernon;Sunny;75;ESE;6;71%

Victoria;Mostly cloudy;77;S;4;94%

Waco;Sunny;76;Calm;0;73%

Weslaco;Mostly sunny;77;ESE;5;91%

Wharton;Sunny;76;Calm;0;89%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;74;ESE;8;78%

Wink;Clear;76;ESE;8;51%

Zapata;Mostly sunny;78;SE;7;84%

_____

