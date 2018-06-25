TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM CDT Monday, June 25, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Mostly cloudy;85;S;9;50%
Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;88;SE;14;42%
Alice;Partly sunny;89;SSE;14;58%
Alpine;Sunny;89;ENE;10;28%
Amarillo;Cloudy;77;N;4;49%
Angleton;Cloudy;89;S;16;67%
Arlington;Sunny;90;SSE;10;48%
Austin;Cloudy;90;N;5;49%
Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;94;SSE;15;45%
Bay;Cloudy;89;SSE;14;66%
Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;89;S;10;67%
Beeville;Partly sunny;89;SSE;18;61%
Borger;Sunny;75;Calm;0;53%
Bowie;Sunny;87;ESE;8;48%
Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;91;ESE;6;41%
Brenham;Cloudy;90;SSE;12;56%
Bridgeport;Sunny;87;SE;9;48%
Brownsville;Partly sunny;93;SE;16;59%
Brownwood;Partly sunny;90;S;13;45%
Burnet;Cloudy;88;S;10;49%
Canadian;Sunny;76;SW;6;53%
Castroville;Cloudy;89;SSE;8;47%
Childress;Cloudy;77;E;5;55%
Cleburne;Partly sunny;88;SE;13;62%
College Station;Partly sunny;88;N;3;65%
Comanche;Partly sunny;91;S;15;45%
Conroe;Mostly cloudy w/ t-storms;92;SSE;9;59%
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;86;SSE;20;79%
Corsicana;Partly sunny;85;S;10;71%
Cotulla;Cloudy;91;SE;13;53%
Dalhart;Sunny;76;NE;3;38%
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;92;S;21;53%
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;90;S;16;51%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;90;SSE;16;51%
Decatur;Partly sunny;85;SSE;7;55%
Del Rio;Partly sunny;89;SE;17;54%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;88;SE;17;54%
Denton;Partly sunny;90;S;16;51%
Dryden;Partly sunny;90;ESE;13;46%
Dumas;Sunny;74;WNW;3;43%
Edinburg;Intermittent clouds;92;SSE;14;54%
El Paso;Mostly sunny;92;S;4;21%
Ellington;Cloudy;93;S;15;58%
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;92;SSE;10;52%
Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;7;75%
Fort Worth;Cloudy;89;SSE;16;54%
Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy;91;S;13;49%
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;89;S;9;49%
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;91;SE;14;48%
Fredericksburg;Cloudy;83;S;8;53%
Gainesville;Partly sunny;85;S;10;59%
Galveston;Cloudy;87;SSE;15;71%
Gatesville;Partly sunny;88;S;13;54%
Georgetown;Cloudy;88;S;13;56%
Giddings;Partly sunny;83;SW;8;74%
Gilmer;Thunderstorms;88;SW;6;58%
Graham;Sunny;88;SSE;8;48%
Granbury;Mostly cloudy;91;ESE;9;47%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;90;SSE;10;48%
Greenville;Partly sunny;93;S;15;46%
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;81;ENE;22;35%
Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;89;S;8;48%
Harlingen;Partly sunny;91;SSE;17;56%
Hearne;Cloudy;74;ESE;6;96%
Hebbronville;Cloudy;88;SSE;8;53%
Henderson;Partly sunny;92;SSW;8;50%
Hereford;Partly sunny;76;Calm;0;44%
Hillsboro;Cloudy;84;SE;12;67%
Hondo;Cloudy;90;S;14;55%
Houston;Partly sunny;88;SE;7;62%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;89;SSE;12;76%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;88;SE;7;62%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Cloudy;88;SSE;7;69%
Houston Clover;Partly sunny;89;S;14;64%
Houston Hooks;Rain;86;Calm;0;74%
Houston Hull;Partly sunny;93;S;16;53%
Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;87;SE;15;76%
Huntsville;Thunderstorms;89;SSE;8;58%
Ingleside;Cloudy;87;S;15;68%
Jacksonville;Intermittent clouds;88;SSW;8;64%
Jasper;Rain;85;Calm;0;73%
Junction;Sunny;89;SE;13;44%
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;91;SE;12;48%
Kerrville;Cloudy;83;SSW;7;62%
Killeen;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;7;75%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;82;S;5;79%
Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;88;SE;17;65%
La Grange;Partly sunny;90;S;6;62%
Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;10;51%
Lancaster;Partly sunny;87;S;13;61%
Laredo;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;20;58%
Llano;Partly sunny;91;SE;8;40%
Longview;Intermittent clouds;89;SSW;9;58%
Lubbock;Cloudy;78;E;14;58%
Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;91;SSW;7;55%
Mcallen;Partly sunny;92;SE;13;59%
Mcgregor;Partly sunny;75;SSW;3;87%
Mckinney;Partly sunny;90;SSE;15;53%
Mesquite;Cloudy;86;SE;13;61%
Midland;Mostly sunny;91;S;13;41%
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;91;S;13;41%
Midlothian;Partly sunny;87;SSE;12;59%
Mineola;Mostly cloudy;87;SSW;9;55%
Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;88;N;7;51%
Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;87;SSW;8;62%
Nacogdoches;Intermittent clouds;89;SW;10;56%
New Braunfels;Partly sunny;92;S;13;50%
Odessa;Sunny;88;SSE;9;44%
Orange;Sunny;89;S;9;70%
Palacios;Cloudy;88;SSE;18;72%
Palestine;Partly sunny;90;ESE;7;57%
Pampa;Sunny;75;W;5;51%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;73;Calm;0;56%
Paris;Partly sunny;89;S;14;58%
Pecos;Sunny;89;WNW;9;34%
Perryton;Partly sunny;75;W;10;58%
Plainview;Cloudy;71;E;12;59%
Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;88;S;12;53%
Port Aransas;Cloudy;86;SE;15;74%
Port Isabel;Cloudy;88;SE;20;63%
Port Lavaca;Cloudy;88;SSE;17;63%
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;88;S;10;56%
Robstown;Partly sunny;85;SSE;15;71%
Rockport;Cloudy;88;SSE;10;69%
Rocksprings;Partly sunny;86;SE;13;47%
San Angelo;Sunny;91;SE;13;40%
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;90;SSE;12;60%
San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;94;S;20;45%
San Marcos;Partly sunny;90;S;13;53%
Seminole;Partly sunny;83;E;10;50%
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;87;SSE;10;59%
Snyder;Mostly cloudy;86;SE;13;46%
Sonora;Sunny;86;SSE;12;45%
Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;90;SSE;12;44%
Sulphur Springs;Cloudy;90;SSW;15;50%
Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;15;43%
Temple;Sunny;85;SSE;12;79%
Terrell;Partly sunny;89;SSW;9;54%
Tyler;Intermittent clouds;88;SSW;10;64%
Uvalde;Partly sunny;87;SE;7;55%
Vernon;Sunny;82;SSE;6;53%
Victoria;Intermittent clouds;88;SSE;18;66%
Waco;Mostly cloudy;84;S;12;62%
Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;89;SE;16;65%
Wharton;Partly sunny;84;SE;9;69%
Wichita Falls;Sunny;88;SE;17;42%
Wink;Sunny;90;SE;9;36%
Zapata;Cloudy;91;SE;11;48%
