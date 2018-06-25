TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM CDT Monday, June 25, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Mostly cloudy;85;S;9;50%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;88;SE;14;42%

Alice;Partly sunny;89;SSE;14;58%

Alpine;Sunny;89;ENE;10;28%

Amarillo;Cloudy;77;N;4;49%

Angleton;Cloudy;89;S;16;67%

Arlington;Sunny;90;SSE;10;48%

Austin;Cloudy;90;N;5;49%

Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;94;SSE;15;45%

Bay;Cloudy;89;SSE;14;66%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;89;S;10;67%

Beeville;Partly sunny;89;SSE;18;61%

Borger;Sunny;75;Calm;0;53%

Bowie;Sunny;87;ESE;8;48%

Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;91;ESE;6;41%

Brenham;Cloudy;90;SSE;12;56%

Bridgeport;Sunny;87;SE;9;48%

Brownsville;Partly sunny;93;SE;16;59%

Brownwood;Partly sunny;90;S;13;45%

Burnet;Cloudy;88;S;10;49%

Canadian;Sunny;76;SW;6;53%

Castroville;Cloudy;89;SSE;8;47%

Childress;Cloudy;77;E;5;55%

Cleburne;Partly sunny;88;SE;13;62%

College Station;Partly sunny;88;N;3;65%

Comanche;Partly sunny;91;S;15;45%

Conroe;Mostly cloudy w/ t-storms;92;SSE;9;59%

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;86;SSE;20;79%

Corsicana;Partly sunny;85;S;10;71%

Cotulla;Cloudy;91;SE;13;53%

Dalhart;Sunny;76;NE;3;38%

Dallas Love;Partly sunny;92;S;21;53%

Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;90;S;16;51%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;90;SSE;16;51%

Decatur;Partly sunny;85;SSE;7;55%

Del Rio;Partly sunny;89;SE;17;54%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;88;SE;17;54%

Denton;Partly sunny;90;S;16;51%

Dryden;Partly sunny;90;ESE;13;46%

Dumas;Sunny;74;WNW;3;43%

Edinburg;Intermittent clouds;92;SSE;14;54%

El Paso;Mostly sunny;92;S;4;21%

Ellington;Cloudy;93;S;15;58%

Falfurrias;Partly sunny;92;SSE;10;52%

Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;7;75%

Fort Worth;Cloudy;89;SSE;16;54%

Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy;91;S;13;49%

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;89;S;9;49%

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;91;SE;14;48%

Fredericksburg;Cloudy;83;S;8;53%

Gainesville;Partly sunny;85;S;10;59%

Galveston;Cloudy;87;SSE;15;71%

Gatesville;Partly sunny;88;S;13;54%

Georgetown;Cloudy;88;S;13;56%

Giddings;Partly sunny;83;SW;8;74%

Gilmer;Thunderstorms;88;SW;6;58%

Graham;Sunny;88;SSE;8;48%

Granbury;Mostly cloudy;91;ESE;9;47%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;90;SSE;10;48%

Greenville;Partly sunny;93;S;15;46%

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;81;ENE;22;35%

Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;89;S;8;48%

Harlingen;Partly sunny;91;SSE;17;56%

Hearne;Cloudy;74;ESE;6;96%

Hebbronville;Cloudy;88;SSE;8;53%

Henderson;Partly sunny;92;SSW;8;50%

Hereford;Partly sunny;76;Calm;0;44%

Hillsboro;Cloudy;84;SE;12;67%

Hondo;Cloudy;90;S;14;55%

Houston;Partly sunny;88;SE;7;62%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;89;SSE;12;76%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;88;SE;7;62%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Cloudy;88;SSE;7;69%

Houston Clover;Partly sunny;89;S;14;64%

Houston Hooks;Rain;86;Calm;0;74%

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;93;S;16;53%

Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;87;SE;15;76%

Huntsville;Thunderstorms;89;SSE;8;58%

Ingleside;Cloudy;87;S;15;68%

Jacksonville;Intermittent clouds;88;SSW;8;64%

Jasper;Rain;85;Calm;0;73%

Junction;Sunny;89;SE;13;44%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;91;SE;12;48%

Kerrville;Cloudy;83;SSW;7;62%

Killeen;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;7;75%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;82;S;5;79%

Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;88;SE;17;65%

La Grange;Partly sunny;90;S;6;62%

Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;10;51%

Lancaster;Partly sunny;87;S;13;61%

Laredo;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;20;58%

Llano;Partly sunny;91;SE;8;40%

Longview;Intermittent clouds;89;SSW;9;58%

Lubbock;Cloudy;78;E;14;58%

Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;91;SSW;7;55%

Mcallen;Partly sunny;92;SE;13;59%

Mcgregor;Partly sunny;75;SSW;3;87%

Mckinney;Partly sunny;90;SSE;15;53%

Mesquite;Cloudy;86;SE;13;61%

Midland;Mostly sunny;91;S;13;41%

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;91;S;13;41%

Midlothian;Partly sunny;87;SSE;12;59%

Mineola;Mostly cloudy;87;SSW;9;55%

Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;88;N;7;51%

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;87;SSW;8;62%

Nacogdoches;Intermittent clouds;89;SW;10;56%

New Braunfels;Partly sunny;92;S;13;50%

Odessa;Sunny;88;SSE;9;44%

Orange;Sunny;89;S;9;70%

Palacios;Cloudy;88;SSE;18;72%

Palestine;Partly sunny;90;ESE;7;57%

Pampa;Sunny;75;W;5;51%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;73;Calm;0;56%

Paris;Partly sunny;89;S;14;58%

Pecos;Sunny;89;WNW;9;34%

Perryton;Partly sunny;75;W;10;58%

Plainview;Cloudy;71;E;12;59%

Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;88;S;12;53%

Port Aransas;Cloudy;86;SE;15;74%

Port Isabel;Cloudy;88;SE;20;63%

Port Lavaca;Cloudy;88;SSE;17;63%

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;88;S;10;56%

Robstown;Partly sunny;85;SSE;15;71%

Rockport;Cloudy;88;SSE;10;69%

Rocksprings;Partly sunny;86;SE;13;47%

San Angelo;Sunny;91;SE;13;40%

San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;90;SSE;12;60%

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny;94;S;20;45%

San Marcos;Partly sunny;90;S;13;53%

Seminole;Partly sunny;83;E;10;50%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;87;SSE;10;59%

Snyder;Mostly cloudy;86;SE;13;46%

Sonora;Sunny;86;SSE;12;45%

Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;90;SSE;12;44%

Sulphur Springs;Cloudy;90;SSW;15;50%

Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;15;43%

Temple;Sunny;85;SSE;12;79%

Terrell;Partly sunny;89;SSW;9;54%

Tyler;Intermittent clouds;88;SSW;10;64%

Uvalde;Partly sunny;87;SE;7;55%

Vernon;Sunny;82;SSE;6;53%

Victoria;Intermittent clouds;88;SSE;18;66%

Waco;Mostly cloudy;84;S;12;62%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;89;SE;16;65%

Wharton;Partly sunny;84;SE;9;69%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;88;SE;17;42%

Wink;Sunny;90;SE;9;36%

Zapata;Cloudy;91;SE;11;48%

