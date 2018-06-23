TX Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM CDT Saturday, June 23, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Sunny;99;SE;17;37%

Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;102;SE;15;28%

Alice;Partly sunny;94;ESE;16;61%

Alpine;Sunny;101;WSW;6;8%

Amarillo;Partly sunny;87;SE;10;50%

Angleton;Cloudy;90;SSE;14;65%

Arlington;Sunny;97;ESE;13;31%

Austin;Sunny;98;SSE;9;37%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;98;SSE;17;39%

Bay;Cloudy;89;S;14;69%

Beaumont;Cloudy;89;S;13;69%

Beeville;Mostly cloudy;92;SE;14;66%

Borger;Partly sunny;86;SE;14;49%

Bowie;Partly sunny;92;SE;8;51%

Breckenridge;Partly sunny;101;SSW;14;28%

Brenham;Mostly cloudy;92;SSE;13;54%

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;94;SE;15;38%

Brownsville;Sunny;93;SSE;22;61%

Brownwood;Mostly sunny;102;S;15;29%

Burnet;Sunny;98;S;13;38%

Canadian;Partly sunny;88;SSE;16;52%

Castroville;Partly sunny;98;SE;15;35%

Childress;Partly sunny;92;SSW;7;42%

Cleburne;Sunny;97;SSE;18;36%

College Station;Partly sunny;92;SSE;16;55%

Comanche;Sunny;102;S;14;32%

Conroe;Partly sunny;94;S;16;53%

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;20;82%

Corsicana;Sunny;94;SSE;17;45%

Cotulla;Sunny;102;SSE;17;35%

Dalhart;Sunny;86;S;16;44%

Dallas Love;Partly sunny;97;SE;21;42%

Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;98;S;17;35%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;96;SSE;17;39%

Decatur;Sunny;97;SSE;13;37%

Del Rio;Sunny;106;SE;14;30%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny;104;SSE;22;30%

Denton;Mostly cloudy;95;SSE;16;42%

Dryden;Sunny;102;SE;10;27%

Dumas;Partly sunny;85;SE;13;47%

Edinburg;Sunny;95;SE;16;53%

El Paso;Mostly sunny;106;W;12;5%

Ellington;Partly sunny;88;SSE;14;65%

Falfurrias;Sunny;97;SE;13;44%

Fort Hood;Sunny;97;SE;17;38%

Fort Worth;Sunny;98;S;18;35%

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;99;SSE;20;34%

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;98;SSE;17;32%

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;99;SSE;17;30%

Fredericksburg;Sunny;97;SSW;15;32%

Gainesville;Partly sunny;91;SSE;12;51%

Galveston;Mostly cloudy;87;S;17;76%

Gatesville;Sunny;97;SSE;14;36%

Georgetown;Mostly sunny;98;SSE;14;45%

Giddings;Partly sunny;95;S;9;43%

Gilmer;Partly sunny;95;SSE;7;45%

Graham;Sunny;99;SE;9;33%

Granbury;Sunny;101;SE;18;28%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;97;ESE;13;31%

Greenville;Sunny;97;SSE;15;41%

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;103;SW;18;3%

Hamilton;Sunny;100;S;18;31%

Harlingen;Partly sunny;94;SSE;22;59%

Hearne;Sunny;96;SE;13;46%

Hebbronville;Sunny;97;S;15;34%

Henderson;Partly sunny;96;SE;15;39%

Hereford;Sunny;91;SE;6;33%

Hillsboro;Sunny;98;SSE;23;36%

Hondo;Sunny;100;SE;17;41%

Houston;Partly sunny;91;SSE;9;51%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;89;SSE;16;69%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;91;SSE;9;51%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;91;S;7;63%

Houston Clover;Sunny;88;S;14;72%

Houston Hooks;Sunny;93;SSW;14;51%

Houston Hull;Partly sunny;93;SSE;15;55%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;90;S;13;65%

Huntsville;Cloudy;92;SSE;7;51%

Ingleside;Partly sunny;90;S;18;67%

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;94;S;10;47%

Jasper;Sunny;93;S;10;55%

Junction;Sunny;102;SSW;10;30%

Kellyusa Airport;Sunny;99;SSE;20;41%

Kerrville;Sunny;97;S;18;37%

Killeen;Sunny;97;SE;17;38%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;97;S;17;41%

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;96;ESE;18;59%

La Grange;Sunny;94;S;10;51%

Lago Vista;Sunny;97;SSE;8;36%

Lancaster;Sunny;95;SE;17;42%

Laredo;Sunny;100;S;12;36%

Llano;Sunny;102;SE;13;30%

Longview;Mostly sunny;97;S;10;39%

Lubbock;Partly sunny;100;SSE;10;29%

Lufkin;Partly sunny;94;S;12;48%

Mcallen;Partly sunny;96;SE;21;59%

Mcgregor;Sunny;98;SSE;20;39%

Mckinney;Partly sunny;93;SSE;17;48%

Mesquite;Partly sunny;93;SE;16;40%

Midland;Sunny;108;SW;6;14%

Midland Airpark;Sunny;108;SW;6;14%

Midlothian;Sunny;97;SSE;14;36%

Mineola;Intermittent clouds;95;SSE;10;46%

Mineral Wells;Partly Sunny w/ showers;99;SE;16;31%

Mount Pleasant;Sunny;93;S;9;50%

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;95;S;12;46%

New Braunfels;Partly sunny;97;S;20;42%

Odessa;Sunny;103;N;5;12%

Orange;Partly sunny;87;S;12;74%

Palacios;Mostly cloudy;89;SSE;16;74%

Palestine;Partly sunny;94;SSE;10;46%

Pampa;Partly sunny;86;SE;15;50%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cloudy;84;SE;15;47%

Paris;Partly sunny;91;S;8;60%

Pecos;Sunny;107;N;8;9%

Perryton;Cloudy;84;SSE;13;57%

Plainview;Sunny;90;NE;5;38%

Pleasanton;Sunny;98;S;12;36%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;86;SE;17;78%

Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;88;SSE;22;63%

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;88;SSE;16;65%

Randolph AFB;Sunny;97;S;15;43%

Robstown;Partly sunny;90;SE;14;72%

Rockport;Partly sunny;87;SSE;17;74%

Rocksprings;Sunny;99;SE;16;32%

San Angelo;Sunny;105;S;16;25%

San Antonio;Mostly sunny;97;SSE;14;48%

San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;99;SSE;14;40%

San Marcos;Sunny;96;SSE;20;47%

Seminole;Sunny;100;N;5;18%

Sherman-Denison;Intermittent clouds;96;SSE;13;50%

Snyder;Partly sunny;103;SSW;8;26%

Sonora;Sunny;102;SSW;12;27%

Stephenville;Sunny;99;S;14;28%

Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;97;SE;5;41%

Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;102;SSE;18;24%

Temple;Sunny;96;SSE;24;42%

Terrell;Partly Sunny w/ showers;95;S;20;40%

Tyler;Mostly sunny;96;S;12;45%

Uvalde;Sunny;101;S;13;35%

Vernon;Partly sunny;96;SSE;10;39%

Victoria;Partly sunny;91;SSE;17;63%

Waco;Sunny;98;S;22;35%

Weslaco;Sunny;94;SSE;18;59%

Wharton;Sunny;90;S;14;55%

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;95;SE;17;45%

Wink;Sunny;104;N;3;16%

Zapata;Sunny;98;SSW;14;37%

