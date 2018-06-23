TX Current Conditions
Updated 6:03 pm, Saturday, June 23, 2018
TX Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM CDT Saturday, June 23, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Sunny;99;SE;17;37%
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;102;SE;15;28%
Alice;Partly sunny;94;ESE;16;61%
Alpine;Sunny;101;WSW;6;8%
Amarillo;Partly sunny;87;SE;10;50%
Angleton;Cloudy;90;SSE;14;65%
Arlington;Sunny;97;ESE;13;31%
Austin;Sunny;98;SSE;9;37%
Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;98;SSE;17;39%
Bay;Cloudy;89;S;14;69%
Beaumont;Cloudy;89;S;13;69%
Beeville;Mostly cloudy;92;SE;14;66%
Borger;Partly sunny;86;SE;14;49%
Bowie;Partly sunny;92;SE;8;51%
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;101;SSW;14;28%
Brenham;Mostly cloudy;92;SSE;13;54%
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;94;SE;15;38%
Brownsville;Sunny;93;SSE;22;61%
Brownwood;Mostly sunny;102;S;15;29%
Burnet;Sunny;98;S;13;38%
Canadian;Partly sunny;88;SSE;16;52%
Castroville;Partly sunny;98;SE;15;35%
Childress;Partly sunny;92;SSW;7;42%
Cleburne;Sunny;97;SSE;18;36%
College Station;Partly sunny;92;SSE;16;55%
Comanche;Sunny;102;S;14;32%
Conroe;Partly sunny;94;S;16;53%
Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;88;SSE;20;82%
Corsicana;Sunny;94;SSE;17;45%
Cotulla;Sunny;102;SSE;17;35%
Dalhart;Sunny;86;S;16;44%
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;97;SE;21;42%
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;98;S;17;35%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;96;SSE;17;39%
Decatur;Sunny;97;SSE;13;37%
Del Rio;Sunny;106;SE;14;30%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny;104;SSE;22;30%
Denton;Mostly cloudy;95;SSE;16;42%
Dryden;Sunny;102;SE;10;27%
Dumas;Partly sunny;85;SE;13;47%
Edinburg;Sunny;95;SE;16;53%
El Paso;Mostly sunny;106;W;12;5%
Ellington;Partly sunny;88;SSE;14;65%
Falfurrias;Sunny;97;SE;13;44%
Fort Hood;Sunny;97;SE;17;38%
Fort Worth;Sunny;98;S;18;35%
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;99;SSE;20;34%
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;98;SSE;17;32%
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;99;SSE;17;30%
Fredericksburg;Sunny;97;SSW;15;32%
Gainesville;Partly sunny;91;SSE;12;51%
Galveston;Mostly cloudy;87;S;17;76%
Gatesville;Sunny;97;SSE;14;36%
Georgetown;Mostly sunny;98;SSE;14;45%
Giddings;Partly sunny;95;S;9;43%
Gilmer;Partly sunny;95;SSE;7;45%
Graham;Sunny;99;SE;9;33%
Granbury;Sunny;101;SE;18;28%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;97;ESE;13;31%
Greenville;Sunny;97;SSE;15;41%
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;103;SW;18;3%
Hamilton;Sunny;100;S;18;31%
Harlingen;Partly sunny;94;SSE;22;59%
Hearne;Sunny;96;SE;13;46%
Hebbronville;Sunny;97;S;15;34%
Henderson;Partly sunny;96;SE;15;39%
Hereford;Sunny;91;SE;6;33%
Hillsboro;Sunny;98;SSE;23;36%
Hondo;Sunny;100;SE;17;41%
Houston;Partly sunny;91;SSE;9;51%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;89;SSE;16;69%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;91;SSE;9;51%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;91;S;7;63%
Houston Clover;Sunny;88;S;14;72%
Houston Hooks;Sunny;93;SSW;14;51%
Houston Hull;Partly sunny;93;SSE;15;55%
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;90;S;13;65%
Huntsville;Cloudy;92;SSE;7;51%
Ingleside;Partly sunny;90;S;18;67%
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;94;S;10;47%
Jasper;Sunny;93;S;10;55%
Junction;Sunny;102;SSW;10;30%
Kellyusa Airport;Sunny;99;SSE;20;41%
Kerrville;Sunny;97;S;18;37%
Killeen;Sunny;97;SE;17;38%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;97;S;17;41%
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;96;ESE;18;59%
La Grange;Sunny;94;S;10;51%
Lago Vista;Sunny;97;SSE;8;36%
Lancaster;Sunny;95;SE;17;42%
Laredo;Sunny;100;S;12;36%
Llano;Sunny;102;SE;13;30%
Longview;Mostly sunny;97;S;10;39%
Lubbock;Partly sunny;100;SSE;10;29%
Lufkin;Partly sunny;94;S;12;48%
Mcallen;Partly sunny;96;SE;21;59%
Mcgregor;Sunny;98;SSE;20;39%
Mckinney;Partly sunny;93;SSE;17;48%
Mesquite;Partly sunny;93;SE;16;40%
Midland;Sunny;108;SW;6;14%
Midland Airpark;Sunny;108;SW;6;14%
Midlothian;Sunny;97;SSE;14;36%
Mineola;Intermittent clouds;95;SSE;10;46%
Mineral Wells;Partly Sunny w/ showers;99;SE;16;31%
Mount Pleasant;Sunny;93;S;9;50%
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;95;S;12;46%
New Braunfels;Partly sunny;97;S;20;42%
Odessa;Sunny;103;N;5;12%
Orange;Partly sunny;87;S;12;74%
Palacios;Mostly cloudy;89;SSE;16;74%
Palestine;Partly sunny;94;SSE;10;46%
Pampa;Partly sunny;86;SE;15;50%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Cloudy;84;SE;15;47%
Paris;Partly sunny;91;S;8;60%
Pecos;Sunny;107;N;8;9%
Perryton;Cloudy;84;SSE;13;57%
Plainview;Sunny;90;NE;5;38%
Pleasanton;Sunny;98;S;12;36%
Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;86;SE;17;78%
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;88;SSE;22;63%
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;88;SSE;16;65%
Randolph AFB;Sunny;97;S;15;43%
Robstown;Partly sunny;90;SE;14;72%
Rockport;Partly sunny;87;SSE;17;74%
Rocksprings;Sunny;99;SE;16;32%
San Angelo;Sunny;105;S;16;25%
San Antonio;Mostly sunny;97;SSE;14;48%
San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;99;SSE;14;40%
San Marcos;Sunny;96;SSE;20;47%
Seminole;Sunny;100;N;5;18%
Sherman-Denison;Intermittent clouds;96;SSE;13;50%
Snyder;Partly sunny;103;SSW;8;26%
Sonora;Sunny;102;SSW;12;27%
Stephenville;Sunny;99;S;14;28%
Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;97;SE;5;41%
Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;102;SSE;18;24%
Temple;Sunny;96;SSE;24;42%
Terrell;Partly Sunny w/ showers;95;S;20;40%
Tyler;Mostly sunny;96;S;12;45%
Uvalde;Sunny;101;S;13;35%
Vernon;Partly sunny;96;SSE;10;39%
Victoria;Partly sunny;91;SSE;17;63%
Waco;Sunny;98;S;22;35%
Weslaco;Sunny;94;SSE;18;59%
Wharton;Sunny;90;S;14;55%
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;95;SE;17;45%
Wink;Sunny;104;N;3;16%
Zapata;Sunny;98;SSW;14;37%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather