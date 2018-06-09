TX Current Conditions
Updated 10:04 am, Saturday, June 9, 2018
TX Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM CDT Saturday, June 9, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Sunny;78;SSW;14;68%
Abilene Dyess;Sunny;77;S;12;61%
Alice;Partly sunny;84;SE;12;74%
Alpine;Sunny;76;WSW;5;42%
Amarillo;Partly sunny;78;SE;9;40%
Angleton;Sunny;85;S;9;71%
Arlington;Sunny;79;SSE;7;73%
Austin;Cloudy;81;N;6;76%
Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;80;S;9;81%
Bay;Sunny;82;SE;3;82%
Beaumont;Mostly sunny;82;W;2;81%
Beeville;Cloudy;80;E;3;86%
Borger;Sunny;76;S;8;41%
Bowie;Sunny;78;SSE;9;71%
Breckenridge;Sunny;80;S;13;61%
Brenham;Sunny;79;Calm;0;93%
Bridgeport;Sunny;80;SSW;8;65%
Brownsville;Partly sunny;86;SE;16;74%
Brownwood;Sunny;82;S;9;61%
Burnet;Mostly cloudy;79;S;9;76%
Canadian;Sunny;76;SSW;8;66%
Castroville;Cloudy;79;SE;6;82%
Childress;Sunny;79;SSW;16;64%
Cleburne;Sunny;79;SSW;10;83%
College Station;Sunny;80;S;10;84%
Comanche;Sunny;78;Calm;7;72%
Conroe;Sunny;83;S;7;79%
Corpus Christi;Cloudy;84;SSE;12;84%
Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;80;SSW;10;78%
Cotulla;Cloudy;80;SE;9;81%
Dalhart;Sunny;72;W;10;54%
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;81;SSW;9;71%
Dallas Redbird;Sunny;81;SSW;9;71%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;80;S;14;71%
Decatur;Sunny;79;S;8;68%
Del Rio;Cloudy;78;ESE;12;78%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;77;ESE;14;78%
Denton;Sunny;81;S;10;66%
Dryden;Intermittent clouds;79;ESE;13;64%
Dumas;Sunny;73;ESE;6;45%
Edinburg;Cloudy;86;SE;7;80%
El Paso;Mostly cloudy;82;WNW;12;35%
Ellington;Partly sunny;81;SSE;2;88%
Falfurrias;Cloudy;84;SE;10;77%
Fort Hood;Partly sunny;77;S;6;84%
Fort Worth;Sunny;83;SSW;9;67%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;82;S;13;64%
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;78;S;9;70%
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;81;S;7;69%
Fredericksburg;Cloudy;74;S;8;75%
Gainesville;Sunny;78;S;10;73%
Galveston;Partly sunny;85;S;10;74%
Gatesville;Sunny;79;S;10;78%
Georgetown;Partly sunny;81;S;9;73%
Giddings;Sunny;75;Calm;0;90%
Gilmer;Sunny;78;Calm;0;79%
Graham;Sunny;79;S;8;72%
Granbury;Sunny;81;S;10;66%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;79;SSE;7;73%
Greenville;Sunny;82;S;7;69%
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;68;NE;21;60%
Hamilton;Sunny;78;SSW;12;76%
Harlingen;Partly sunny;84;SE;14;84%
Hearne;Sunny;77;SSE;8;89%
Hebbronville;Cloudy;79;SSE;10;82%
Henderson;Partly sunny;79;SW;7;79%
Hereford;Sunny;74;WSW;12;52%
Hillsboro;Sunny;79;SSW;12;83%
Hondo;Partly sunny;81;SSE;10;81%
Houston;Mostly sunny;79;SSE;2;91%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;83;S;6;85%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;81;SSE;2;82%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;81;Calm;0;85%
Houston Clover;Sunny;80;Calm;0;87%
Houston Hooks;Sunny;83;SSW;7;76%
Houston Hull;Sunny;85;SSE;9;71%
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;84;N;5;76%
Huntsville;Sunny;82;SSW;8;76%
Ingleside;Partly sunny;84;SSE;8;78%
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;79;SSW;3;82%
Jasper;Sunny;79;Calm;0;83%
Junction;Sunny;78;S;9;73%
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;78;SE;5;83%
Kerrville;Cloudy;76;S;9;82%
Killeen;Partly sunny;77;S;6;84%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;76;SSE;7;90%
Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;83;SSE;6;85%
La Grange;Partly sunny;82;S;6;83%
Lago Vista;Cloudy;77;S;8;87%
Lancaster;Sunny;77;S;6;80%
Laredo;Partly sunny;79;SE;12;80%
Llano;Partly sunny;81;Calm;0;73%
Longview;Mostly sunny;79;SSW;2;76%
Lubbock;Intermittent clouds;77;S;11;44%
Lufkin;Partly sunny;80;Calm;0;81%
Mcallen;Cloudy;87;SE;16;76%
Mcgregor;Sunny;78;S;12;84%
Mckinney;Sunny;81;SSE;7;71%
Mesquite;Partly sunny;81;S;9;73%
Midland;Mostly sunny;78;SSE;15;62%
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;78;SSE;15;62%
Midlothian;Partly sunny;78;S;9;82%
Mineola;Mostly sunny;79;SSE;3;74%
Mineral Wells;Sunny;74;SE;6;81%
Mount Pleasant;Sunny;76;SSE;3;83%
Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;74;Calm;0;90%
New Braunfels;Sunny;81;SSW;13;76%
Odessa;Cloudy;76;SSE;12;63%
Orange;Sunny;83;Calm;0;85%
Palacios;Partly sunny;85;SSE;10;79%
Palestine;Partly sunny;78;S;8;83%
Pampa;Sunny;76;S;12;42%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;73;Calm;0;43%
Paris;Cloudy;71;SE;7;89%
Pecos;Sunny;76;ESE;12;64%
Perryton;Sunny;76;SSW;3;44%
Plainview;Sunny;73;SW;6;51%
Pleasanton;Partly sunny;80;SSE;6;82%
Port Aransas;Partly sunny;84;SE;7;83%
Port Isabel;Cloudy;84;SSE;9;81%
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;84;SSE;10;76%
Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;77;S;3;94%
Robstown;Cloudy;83;SSE;8;85%
Rockport;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;12;74%
Rocksprings;Cloudy;76;SE;10;70%
San Angelo;Sunny;80;S;7;66%
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;5;74%
San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;82;SE;8;79%
San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;79;SSW;8;83%
Seminole;Sunny;74;E;5;57%
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;80;S;6;72%
Snyder;Sunny;76;S;12;66%
Sonora;Sunny;77;S;8;69%
Stephenville;Sunny;78;SSW;7;73%
Sulphur Springs;Hazy sunshine;80;SSW;10;74%
Sweetwater;Sunny;79;SSE;16;63%
Temple;Mostly cloudy;80;S;13;81%
Terrell;Partly sunny;80;SSW;12;73%
Tyler;Sunny;80;SSE;6;71%
Uvalde;Partly sunny;78;ESE;12;80%
Vernon;Sunny;78;S;12;66%
Victoria;Mostly cloudy;84;SE;4;79%
Waco;Partly sunny;82;S;9;71%
Weslaco;Cloudy;81;SE;7;91%
Wharton;Sunny;83;SE;6;72%
Wichita Falls;Sunny;80;S;6;65%
Wink;Sunny;79;Calm;12;59%
Zapata;Cloudy;83;SSE;6;71%
_____
