TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 09:00 AM CDT Saturday, June 9, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Sunny;78;SSW;14;68%

Abilene Dyess;Sunny;77;S;12;61%

Alice;Partly sunny;84;SE;12;74%

Alpine;Sunny;76;WSW;5;42%

Amarillo;Partly sunny;78;SE;9;40%

Angleton;Sunny;85;S;9;71%

Arlington;Sunny;79;SSE;7;73%

Austin;Cloudy;81;N;6;76%

Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;80;S;9;81%

Bay;Sunny;82;SE;3;82%

Beaumont;Mostly sunny;82;W;2;81%

Beeville;Cloudy;80;E;3;86%

Borger;Sunny;76;S;8;41%

Bowie;Sunny;78;SSE;9;71%

Breckenridge;Sunny;80;S;13;61%

Brenham;Sunny;79;Calm;0;93%

Bridgeport;Sunny;80;SSW;8;65%

Brownsville;Partly sunny;86;SE;16;74%

Brownwood;Sunny;82;S;9;61%

Burnet;Mostly cloudy;79;S;9;76%

Canadian;Sunny;76;SSW;8;66%

Castroville;Cloudy;79;SE;6;82%

Childress;Sunny;79;SSW;16;64%

Cleburne;Sunny;79;SSW;10;83%

College Station;Sunny;80;S;10;84%

Comanche;Sunny;78;Calm;7;72%

Conroe;Sunny;83;S;7;79%

Corpus Christi;Cloudy;84;SSE;12;84%

Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;80;SSW;10;78%

Cotulla;Cloudy;80;SE;9;81%

Dalhart;Sunny;72;W;10;54%

Dallas Love;Partly sunny;81;SSW;9;71%

Dallas Redbird;Sunny;81;SSW;9;71%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;80;S;14;71%

Decatur;Sunny;79;S;8;68%

Del Rio;Cloudy;78;ESE;12;78%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;77;ESE;14;78%

Denton;Sunny;81;S;10;66%

Dryden;Intermittent clouds;79;ESE;13;64%

Dumas;Sunny;73;ESE;6;45%

Edinburg;Cloudy;86;SE;7;80%

El Paso;Mostly cloudy;82;WNW;12;35%

Ellington;Partly sunny;81;SSE;2;88%

Falfurrias;Cloudy;84;SE;10;77%

Fort Hood;Partly sunny;77;S;6;84%

Fort Worth;Sunny;83;SSW;9;67%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;82;S;13;64%

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;78;S;9;70%

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;81;S;7;69%

Fredericksburg;Cloudy;74;S;8;75%

Gainesville;Sunny;78;S;10;73%

Galveston;Partly sunny;85;S;10;74%

Gatesville;Sunny;79;S;10;78%

Georgetown;Partly sunny;81;S;9;73%

Giddings;Sunny;75;Calm;0;90%

Gilmer;Sunny;78;Calm;0;79%

Graham;Sunny;79;S;8;72%

Granbury;Sunny;81;S;10;66%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;79;SSE;7;73%

Greenville;Sunny;82;S;7;69%

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;68;NE;21;60%

Hamilton;Sunny;78;SSW;12;76%

Harlingen;Partly sunny;84;SE;14;84%

Hearne;Sunny;77;SSE;8;89%

Hebbronville;Cloudy;79;SSE;10;82%

Henderson;Partly sunny;79;SW;7;79%

Hereford;Sunny;74;WSW;12;52%

Hillsboro;Sunny;79;SSW;12;83%

Hondo;Partly sunny;81;SSE;10;81%

Houston;Mostly sunny;79;SSE;2;91%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;83;S;6;85%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;81;SSE;2;82%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;81;Calm;0;85%

Houston Clover;Sunny;80;Calm;0;87%

Houston Hooks;Sunny;83;SSW;7;76%

Houston Hull;Sunny;85;SSE;9;71%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;84;N;5;76%

Huntsville;Sunny;82;SSW;8;76%

Ingleside;Partly sunny;84;SSE;8;78%

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;79;SSW;3;82%

Jasper;Sunny;79;Calm;0;83%

Junction;Sunny;78;S;9;73%

Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;78;SE;5;83%

Kerrville;Cloudy;76;S;9;82%

Killeen;Partly sunny;77;S;6;84%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;76;SSE;7;90%

Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;83;SSE;6;85%

La Grange;Partly sunny;82;S;6;83%

Lago Vista;Cloudy;77;S;8;87%

Lancaster;Sunny;77;S;6;80%

Laredo;Partly sunny;79;SE;12;80%

Llano;Partly sunny;81;Calm;0;73%

Longview;Mostly sunny;79;SSW;2;76%

Lubbock;Intermittent clouds;77;S;11;44%

Lufkin;Partly sunny;80;Calm;0;81%

Mcallen;Cloudy;87;SE;16;76%

Mcgregor;Sunny;78;S;12;84%

Mckinney;Sunny;81;SSE;7;71%

Mesquite;Partly sunny;81;S;9;73%

Midland;Mostly sunny;78;SSE;15;62%

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;78;SSE;15;62%

Midlothian;Partly sunny;78;S;9;82%

Mineola;Mostly sunny;79;SSE;3;74%

Mineral Wells;Sunny;74;SE;6;81%

Mount Pleasant;Sunny;76;SSE;3;83%

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny;74;Calm;0;90%

New Braunfels;Sunny;81;SSW;13;76%

Odessa;Cloudy;76;SSE;12;63%

Orange;Sunny;83;Calm;0;85%

Palacios;Partly sunny;85;SSE;10;79%

Palestine;Partly sunny;78;S;8;83%

Pampa;Sunny;76;S;12;42%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;73;Calm;0;43%

Paris;Cloudy;71;SE;7;89%

Pecos;Sunny;76;ESE;12;64%

Perryton;Sunny;76;SSW;3;44%

Plainview;Sunny;73;SW;6;51%

Pleasanton;Partly sunny;80;SSE;6;82%

Port Aransas;Partly sunny;84;SE;7;83%

Port Isabel;Cloudy;84;SSE;9;81%

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;84;SSE;10;76%

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;77;S;3;94%

Robstown;Cloudy;83;SSE;8;85%

Rockport;Mostly cloudy;86;SSE;12;74%

Rocksprings;Cloudy;76;SE;10;70%

San Angelo;Sunny;80;S;7;66%

San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;5;74%

San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;82;SE;8;79%

San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;79;SSW;8;83%

Seminole;Sunny;74;E;5;57%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;80;S;6;72%

Snyder;Sunny;76;S;12;66%

Sonora;Sunny;77;S;8;69%

Stephenville;Sunny;78;SSW;7;73%

Sulphur Springs;Hazy sunshine;80;SSW;10;74%

Sweetwater;Sunny;79;SSE;16;63%

Temple;Mostly cloudy;80;S;13;81%

Terrell;Partly sunny;80;SSW;12;73%

Tyler;Sunny;80;SSE;6;71%

Uvalde;Partly sunny;78;ESE;12;80%

Vernon;Sunny;78;S;12;66%

Victoria;Mostly cloudy;84;SE;4;79%

Waco;Partly sunny;82;S;9;71%

Weslaco;Cloudy;81;SE;7;91%

Wharton;Sunny;83;SE;6;72%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;80;S;6;65%

Wink;Sunny;79;Calm;12;59%

Zapata;Cloudy;83;SSE;6;71%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather