TX Current Conditions
Updated 8:03 am, Thursday, June 7, 2018
TX Current Conditions as of 07:00 AM CDT Thursday, June 7, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Partly sunny;76;SE;9;73%
Abilene Dyess;Sunny;79;SSE;13;56%
Alice;Partly sunny;74;ESE;3;96%
Alpine;Clear;74;WSW;22;42%
Amarillo;Mostly sunny;72;NE;11;53%
Angleton;Sunny;75;Calm;0;93%
Arlington;Sunny;77;SE;7;78%
Austin;Intermittent clouds;77;N;3;84%
Austin Bergstrom;Intermittent clouds;75;Calm;0;96%
Bay;Sunny;74;Calm;0;96%
Beaumont;Intermittent clouds;73;SE;2;100%
Beeville;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;6;97%
Borger;Sunny;73;SE;10;65%
Bowie;Sunny;76;SE;6;82%
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;80;SSE;6;62%
Brenham;Cloudy;75;Calm;0;96%
Bridgeport;Sunny;76;SE;7;75%
Brownsville;Sunny;78;E;3;92%
Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;76;SE;7;76%
Burnet;Sunny;74;SE;5;90%
Canadian;Sunny;72;NNE;5;89%
Castroville;Mostly cloudy;77;SE;7;88%
Childress;Sunny;75;SSE;9;73%
Cleburne;Sunny;75;SSE;9;88%
College Station;Cloudy;76;ESE;5;97%
Comanche;Partly sunny;75;Calm;8;76%
Conroe;Sunny;71;Calm;0;100%
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;75;SE;6;100%
Corsicana;Partly sunny;76;SSE;6;87%
Cotulla;Sunny;75;E;8;93%
Dalhart;Sunny;62;E;3;80%
Dallas Love;Intermittent clouds;80;SSE;13;73%
Dallas Redbird;Sunny;77;SE;7;81%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Intermittent clouds;77;SE;9;84%
Decatur;Sunny;76;Calm;0;79%
Del Rio;Sunny;79;E;12;81%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;79;SE;10;77%
Denton;Sunny;78;SE;9;78%
Dryden;Mostly sunny;76;S;4;46%
Dumas;Sunny;66;ESE;10;72%
Edinburg;Partly sunny;80;ESE;3;85%
El Paso;Partly sunny;76;S;4;28%
Ellington;Partly sunny;79;NNE;3;88%
Falfurrias;Partly sunny;75;E;3;91%
Fort Hood;Sunny;74;SSE;6;85%
Fort Worth;Sunny;80;SE;12;73%
Fort Worth Alliance;Intermittent clouds;79;ESE;8;73%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;80;SE;9;68%
Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;73;SE;5;88%
Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;84%
Gainesville;Sunny;74;SE;6;88%
Galveston;Sunny;81;SE;6;87%
Gatesville;Sunny;73;SE;3;83%
Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;75;S;6;88%
Giddings;Cloudy;73;S;5;95%
Gilmer;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;88%
Graham;Intermittent clouds;78;ESE;8;74%
Granbury;Sunny;79;SE;7;71%
Grand Prairie;Sunny;77;SE;7;78%
Greenville;Sunny;75;Calm;0;83%
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;73;WSW;21;39%
Hamilton;Partly sunny;74;SSE;8;82%
Harlingen;Partly sunny;75;E;5;100%
Hearne;Cloudy;75;ESE;3;96%
Hebbronville;Sunny;73;SE;6;92%
Henderson;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;3;87%
Hereford;Sunny;72;W;8;40%
Hillsboro;Sunny;75;SE;8;88%
Hondo;Cloudy;78;ESE;9;86%
Houston;Partly sunny;75;NNE;1;99%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Intermittent clouds;78;ENE;5;96%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;77;Calm;1;89%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;73;Calm;0;99%
Houston Clover;Sunny;76;NNE;3;97%
Houston Hooks;Sunny;77;Calm;0;93%
Houston Hull;Partly sunny;77;Calm;0;90%
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;74;N;3;100%
Huntsville;Partly sunny;73;Calm;0;93%
Ingleside;Partly sunny;78;S;7;92%
Jacksonville;Partly sunny;73;SE;2;86%
Jasper;Sunny;73;Calm;0;92%
Junction;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;87%
Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;77;SE;7;88%
Kerrville;Cloudy;74;S;7;85%
Killeen;Sunny;74;SSE;6;85%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;75;SE;7;87%
Kingsville Nas;Sunny;75;E;3;93%
La Grange;Partly sunny;76;Calm;0;98%
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;75;S;6;94%
Lancaster;Sunny;74;SE;3;90%
Laredo;Mostly sunny;78;SSE;12;91%
Llano;Sunny;73;Calm;0;88%
Longview;Partly sunny;73;SSE;3;80%
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;75;WNW;14;46%
Lufkin;Sunny;73;Calm;0;96%
Mcallen;Partly sunny;80;ESE;6;87%
Mcgregor;Sunny;74;SSE;6;87%
Mckinney;Sunny;75;SE;5;93%
Mesquite;Sunny;75;ESE;6;88%
Midland;Mostly sunny;78;SE;7;39%
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;78;SE;7;39%
Midlothian;Sunny;74;SE;3;95%
Mineola;Partly sunny;73;SE;4;86%
Mineral Wells;Sunny;76;SE;13;79%
Mount Pleasant;Sunny;72;SE;5;84%
Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;73;ESE;5;93%
New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;77;SSW;8;87%
Odessa;Sunny;78;S;6;38%
Orange;Sunny;74;Calm;0;100%
Palacios;Sunny;80;SSE;6;93%
Palestine;Partly sunny;75;ESE;5;91%
Pampa;Sunny;70;SSE;7;83%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;73;NE;9;77%
Paris;Cloudy;72;E;6;83%
Pecos;Clear;73;N;6;52%
Perryton;Sunny;73;ESE;16;85%
Plainview;Sunny;66;S;7;65%
Pleasanton;Partly sunny;78;SSE;7;84%
Port Aransas;Partly sunny;81;SE;9;86%
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;81;ESE;4;88%
Port Lavaca;Sunny;75;Calm;0;93%
Randolph AFB;Cloudy;77;SSE;6;88%
Robstown;Partly sunny;75;SE;5;96%
Rockport;Partly sunny;81;SSE;6;84%
Rocksprings;Cloudy;72;SSE;12;93%
San Angelo;Sunny;75;SSW;5;75%
San Antonio;Cloudy;78;SSE;5;87%
San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;79;E;7;87%
San Marcos;Cloudy;77;S;7;88%
Seminole;Sunny;72;SW;6;49%
Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;74;ESE;6;89%
Snyder;Sunny;77;S;9;58%
Sonora;Sunny;77;S;8;73%
Stephenville;Sunny;75;SSE;7;77%
Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;75;ENE;7;79%
Sweetwater;Sunny;77;S;13;58%
Temple;Sunny;74;SSE;9;96%
Terrell;Sunny;76;ESE;6;84%
Tyler;Partly sunny;74;SE;4;84%
Uvalde;Cloudy;74;E;7;92%
Vernon;Sunny;79;SSE;12;70%
Victoria;Partly sunny;76;ESE;5;92%
Waco;Sunny;76;SSE;15;84%
Weslaco;Mostly sunny;77;ESE;4;89%
Wharton;Fog;71;Calm;0;96%
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;78;SE;10;73%
Wink;Sunny;72;SE;7;54%
Zapata;Mostly sunny;78;SE;7;81%
_____
