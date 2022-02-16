TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 15, 2022

476 FPUS54 KCRP 160859

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

259 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

TXZ343-162230-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

259 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

TXZ443-162230-

Nueces Islands-

259 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Windy.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to

25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs around 70.

TXZ243-162230-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

259 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Windy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to

southeast 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ234-162230-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

259 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. A slight chance of showers early in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers less than 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

80.

TXZ239-162230-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

259 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower

90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ242-162230-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

259 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ342-162230-

Coastal Kleberg-

259 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to southeast 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph

becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows around 40. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ442-162230-

Kleberg Islands-

259 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South

winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ344-162230-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

259 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. South winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows around 40. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ244-162230-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

259 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ245-162230-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

259 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ345-162230-

Aransas Islands-

259 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Lows around 40. North winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TXZ346-162230-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

259 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ246-162230-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

259 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ247-162230-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

259 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent

chance of showers early in the morning. Windy. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ347-162230-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

259 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent

chance of showers early in the morning. Windy. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ447-162230-

Calhoun Islands-

259 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to

25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy. Much colder. Lows around 40. North winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ233-162230-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

259 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ232-162230-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

259 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ241-162230-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

259 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ231-162230-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

259 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Windy. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to

south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ240-162230-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

259 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ229-162230-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

259 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Warmer. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ230-162230-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

259 AM CST Wed Feb 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing

to south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

clearing. Warmer. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

MCZ/HA

