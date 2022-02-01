TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 31, 2022

_____

180 FPUS54 KCRP 010936

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022

TXZ343-012245-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ443-012245-

Nueces Islands-

336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows around

60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ243-012245-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ234-012245-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ239-012245-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs

around 80. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ242-012245-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ342-012245-

Coastal Kleberg-

336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Windy, colder. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ442-012245-

Kleberg Islands-

336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ344-012245-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ244-012245-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ245-012245-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, windy, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ345-012245-

Aransas Islands-

336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ346-012245-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ246-012245-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ247-012245-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ347-012245-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, windy, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ447-012245-

Calhoun Islands-

336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Windy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

$$

TXZ233-012245-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

around 40. East winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Much colder.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ232-012245-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

around 40. East winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Much colder.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ241-012245-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph increasing

to north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ231-012245-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to north

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Much colder.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ240-012245-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph increasing

to north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ229-012245-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much colder.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ230-012245-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

336 AM CST Tue Feb 1 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to

north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much colder.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TE/TMT

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather