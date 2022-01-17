TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 16, 2022 _____ 364 FPUS54 KCRP 170903 ZFPCRP Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 303 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 TXZ343-172215- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 303 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ443-172215- Nueces Islands- 303 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ243-172215- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 303 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 25 to 35 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ234-172215- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 303 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ239-172215- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 303 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ242-172215- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 303 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ342-172215- Coastal Kleberg- 303 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ442-172215- Kleberg Islands- 303 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ344-172215- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 303 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ244-172215- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 303 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light southeast winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ245-172215- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 303 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light south winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ345-172215- Aransas Islands- 303 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ346-172215- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 303 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light south winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ246-172215- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 303 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light south winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ247-172215- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 303 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ347-172215- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 303 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ447-172215- Calhoun Islands- 303 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ233-172215- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 303 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of showers 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ232-172215- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 303 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ241-172215- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 303 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 24 to 34 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ231-172215- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 303 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 24 to 34 in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ240-172215- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 303 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ229-172215- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 303 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ230-172215- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 303 AM CST Mon Jan 17 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ EMF\/PH _____