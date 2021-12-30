TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 29, 2021

593 FPUS54 KCRP 300901

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

301 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

TXZ343-302300-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

301 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs near 90. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ443-302300-

Nueces Islands-

301 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in

the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy and much colder. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ243-302300-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

301 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog late in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ234-302300-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

301 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then areas of

fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in

the mid 60s. Light south winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ239-302300-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

301 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

southeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ242-302300-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

301 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog late in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ342-302300-

Coastal Kleberg-

301 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ442-302300-

Kleberg Islands-

301 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in

the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ344-302300-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

301 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ244-302300-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

301 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog late in the morning. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Light south winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ245-302300-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

301 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Light south winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ345-302300-

Aransas Islands-

301 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in

the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ346-302300-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

301 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then areas of

fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Light south winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ246-302300-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

301 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Light south winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

80. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ247-302300-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

301 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then areas of

fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

Light south winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ347-302300-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

301 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then areas of

fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

Light south winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in

the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ447-302300-

Calhoun Islands-

301 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then areas of

fog late in the morning. Patchy fog early in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in

the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ233-302300-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

301 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then areas of

fog late in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south

winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ232-302300-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

301 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog late in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ241-302300-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

301 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ231-302300-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

301 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ240-302300-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

301 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then areas of

fog late in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

southeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ229-302300-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

301 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ230-302300-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

301 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning, then areas of fog late

in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

southeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

