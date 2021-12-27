TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 26, 2021

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

TXZ343-272315-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

60s.

TXZ443-272315-

Nueces Islands-

302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ243-272315-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

60s.

TXZ234-272315-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

50s.

TXZ239-272315-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

south winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ242-272315-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

60s.

TXZ342-272315-

Coastal Kleberg-

302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ442-272315-

Kleberg Islands-

302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows around 70.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ344-272315-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 70. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

60s.

TXZ244-272315-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 60.

TXZ245-272315-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ345-272315-

Aransas Islands-

302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ346-272315-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

50s.

TXZ246-272315-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

50s.

TXZ247-272315-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

50s.

TXZ347-272315-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

50s.

TXZ447-272315-

Calhoun Islands-

302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 60.

TXZ233-272315-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ232-272315-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ241-272315-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

60s.

TXZ231-272315-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ240-272315-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ229-272315-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ230-272315-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

302 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

