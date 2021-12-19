TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 18, 2021

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

322 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

TXZ343-192230-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

322 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ443-192230-

Nueces Islands-

322 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ243-192230-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

322 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers until late afternoon, then showers

likely late in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ234-192230-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

322 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the morning.

A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ239-192230-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

322 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light north winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ242-192230-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

322 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light north

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ342-192230-

Coastal Kleberg-

322 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ442-192230-

Kleberg Islands-

322 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers, breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ344-192230-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

322 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers until late afternoon, then showers

likely late in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ244-192230-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

322 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ245-192230-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

322 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ345-192230-

Aransas Islands-

322 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Much cooler. A slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then a chance of showers late in the morning. Rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ346-192230-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

322 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ246-192230-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

322 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ247-192230-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

322 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the morning.

A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ347-192230-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

322 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ447-192230-

Calhoun Islands-

322 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to

25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of showers 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ233-192230-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

322 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light north

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ232-192230-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

322 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light north

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ241-192230-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

322 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light north winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ231-192230-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

322 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light northeast

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ240-192230-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

322 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light northeast

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ229-192230-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

322 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light north

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ230-192230-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

322 AM CST Sun Dec 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light east

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light northeast

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

