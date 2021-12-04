TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 3, 2021 _____ 712 FPUS54 KCRP 040923 ZFPCRP Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 323 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 TXZ343-042245- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 323 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ443-042245- Nueces Islands- 323 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ243-042245- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 323 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ234-042245- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 323 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ239-042245- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 323 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ242-042245- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 323 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ342-042245- Coastal Kleberg- 323 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ442-042245- Kleberg Islands- 323 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ344-042245- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 323 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ244-042245- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 323 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ245-042245- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 323 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ345-042245- Aransas Islands- 323 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ346-042245- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 323 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ246-042245- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 323 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ247-042245- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 323 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ347-042245- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 323 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ447-042245- Calhoun Islands- 323 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ233-042245- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 323 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Light north winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ232-042245- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 323 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ241-042245- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 323 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ231-042245- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 323 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ240-042245- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 323 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ229-042245- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 323 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Light north winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ230-042245- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 323 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$