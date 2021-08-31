TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 30, 2021 _____ 658 FPUS54 KCRP 310839 ZFPCRP Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 339 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 TXZ343-312115- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 339 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ443-312115- Nueces Islands- 339 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ243-312115- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 339 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ234-312115- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 339 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ239-312115- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 339 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ242-312115- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 339 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 108 to 112. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ342-312115- Coastal Kleberg- 339 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings around 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ442-312115- Kleberg Islands- 339 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ344-312115- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 339 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ244-312115- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 339 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ245-312115- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 339 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ345-312115- Aransas Islands- 339 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Heat index readings around 110 in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ346-312115- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 339 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 112. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ246-312115- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 339 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ247-312115- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 339 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ347-312115- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 339 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ447-312115- Calhoun Islands- 339 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ233-312115- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 339 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ232-312115- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 339 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ241-312115- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 339 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings around 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ231-312115- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 339 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings around 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ240-312115- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 339 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ229-312115- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 339 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ230-312115- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 339 AM CDT Tue Aug 31 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings around 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$