TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 13, 2021 _____ 973 FPUS54 KCRP 140827 ZFPCRP Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 327 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 TXZ343-142200- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 327 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ443-142200- Nueces Islands- 327 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ243-142200- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 327 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings around 110. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ234-142200- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 327 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light northeast winds. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light south winds. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ239-142200- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 327 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. $$ TXZ242-142200- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 327 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 108 to 112. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ342-142200- Coastal Kleberg- 327 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ442-142200- Kleberg Islands- 327 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ344-142200- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 327 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 108 to 113. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ244-142200- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 327 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 108 to 113. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ245-142200- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 327 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 108 to 113. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ345-142200- Aransas Islands- 327 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ346-142200- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 327 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 108 to 113. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ246-142200- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 327 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy early in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 108 to 113. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light northeast winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ247-142200- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 327 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy early in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light northeast winds. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ347-142200- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 327 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ447-142200- Calhoun Islands- 327 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ233-142200- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 327 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light south winds. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ232-142200- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 327 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings around 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ241-142200- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 327 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 108 to 113. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 112. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ231-142200- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 327 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Heat index readings around 110 in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ240-142200- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 327 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ229-142200- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 327 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. $$ TXZ230-142200- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 327 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Heat index readings around 110 in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. $$ MCZ/TC