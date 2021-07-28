TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 27, 2021 _____ 983 FPUS54 KCRP 280813 ZFPCRP Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 313 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 TXZ343-282145- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 313 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ443-282145- Nueces Islands- 313 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ243-282145- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 313 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ234-282145- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 313 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light southwest winds. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light east winds. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ239-282145- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 313 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. $$ TXZ242-282145- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 313 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light south winds. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ342-282145- Coastal Kleberg- 313 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ442-282145- Kleberg Islands- 313 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ344-282145- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 313 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ244-282145- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 313 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light south winds. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ245-282145- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 313 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Light south winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ345-282145- Aransas Islands- 313 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ346-282145- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 313 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light south winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ246-282145- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 313 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light southwest winds. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ247-282145- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 313 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Light south winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ347-282145- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 313 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ447-282145- Calhoun Islands- 313 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ233-282145- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 313 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light south winds. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ232-282145- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 313 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light south winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ241-282145- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 313 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ231-282145- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 313 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light south winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ240-282145- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 313 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ229-282145- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 313 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. $$ TXZ230-282145- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 313 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. $$ JM\/BF _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather