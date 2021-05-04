TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 3, 2021

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

TXZ343-042145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ443-042145-

Nueces Islands-

352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

TXZ243-042145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ234-042145-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ239-042145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ242-042145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ342-042145-

Coastal Kleberg-

352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ442-042145-

Kleberg Islands-

352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ344-042145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ244-042145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ245-042145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ345-042145-

Aransas Islands-

352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ346-042145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ246-042145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light north

winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ247-042145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ347-042145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ447-042145-

Calhoun Islands-

352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ233-042145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Not as warm. Highs around 80. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ232-042145-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ241-042145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ231-042145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Not as

warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ240-042145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the morning. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ229-042145-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

TXZ230-042145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

