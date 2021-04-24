TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 23, 2021 _____ 684 FPUS54 KCRP 240739 ZFPCRP Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 239 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021 TXZ343-242130- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 239 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ443-242130- Nueces Islands- 239 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ243-242130- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 239 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ234-242130- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 239 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ239-242130- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 239 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ242-242130- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 239 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ342-242130- Coastal Kleberg- 239 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ442-242130- Kleberg Islands- 239 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ344-242130- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 239 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ244-242130- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 239 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ245-242130- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 239 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ345-242130- Aransas Islands- 239 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ346-242130- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 239 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ246-242130- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 239 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ247-242130- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 239 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ347-242130- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 239 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ447-242130- Calhoun Islands- 239 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ233-242130- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 239 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ232-242130- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 239 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ241-242130- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 239 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ231-242130- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 239 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ240-242130- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 239 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ229-242130- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 239 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ230-242130- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 239 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

LS/TC