TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 22, 2021 _____ 168 FPUS54 KCRP 230834 ZFPCRP Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 334 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 TXZ343-232200- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 334 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ443-232200- Nueces Islands- 334 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ243-232200- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 334 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ234-232200- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 334 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of through the night. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ239-232200- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 334 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ242-232200- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 334 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ342-232200- Coastal Kleberg- 334 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ442-232200- Kleberg Islands- 334 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ344-232200- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 334 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ244-232200- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 334 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ245-232200- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 334 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ345-232200- Aransas Islands- 334 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ346-232200- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 334 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ246-232200- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 334 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light west winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ247-232200- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 334 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ347-232200- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 334 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ447-232200- Calhoun Islands- 334 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ233-232200- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 334 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of through the night. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ232-232200- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 334 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ241-232200- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 334 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ231-232200- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 334 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ240-232200- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 334 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ229-232200- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 334 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ230-232200- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 334 AM CDT Tue Mar 23 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TE/TC _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather