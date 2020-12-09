TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
330 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
330 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ443-092245-
Nueces Islands-
330 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ243-092245-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
330 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ234-092245-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
330 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light southwest winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ239-092245-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
330 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph shifting to
the west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ242-092245-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
330 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ342-092245-
Coastal Kleberg-
330 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ442-092245-
Kleberg Islands-
330 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ344-092245-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
330 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ244-092245-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
330 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ245-092245-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
330 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southwest
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ345-092245-
Aransas Islands-
330 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ346-092245-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
330 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southwest
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ246-092245-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
330 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southwest
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ247-092245-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
330 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southwest winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ347-092245-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
330 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ447-092245-
Calhoun Islands-
330 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Windy. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ233-092245-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
330 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light southwest winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 70.
TXZ232-092245-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
330 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southwest
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ241-092245-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
330 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southwest
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ231-092245-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
330 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light southwest winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ240-092245-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
330 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ229-092245-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
330 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light southwest winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southeast
winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ230-092245-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
330 AM CST Wed Dec 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light southwest winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
