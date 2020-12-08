TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 7, 2020
_____
543 FPUS54 KCRP 080919
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
319 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
TXZ343-082245-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
319 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10
mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ443-082245-
Nueces Islands-
319 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ243-082245-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
319 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southwest
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light southwest winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ234-082245-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
319 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light west winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light west winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southwest winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ239-082245-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
319 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light west winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southwest
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light south winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ242-082245-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
319 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southwest
winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light south winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ342-082245-
Coastal Kleberg-
319 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ442-082245-
Kleberg Islands-
319 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
10 mph increasing to southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ344-082245-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
319 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light west winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ244-082245-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
319 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light west winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southwest
winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ245-082245-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
319 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light west winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southwest winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ345-082245-
Aransas Islands-
319 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ346-082245-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
319 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light west winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southwest winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ246-082245-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
319 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light west winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light west winds
increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southwest winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ247-082245-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
319 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light west winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southwest winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ347-082245-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
319 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light west winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southwest winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ447-082245-
Calhoun Islands-
319 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ233-082245-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
319 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light west winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light west winds
increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southwest winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ232-082245-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
319 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light west winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light west winds
increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southwest winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ241-082245-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
319 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10
mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light west winds
increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ231-082245-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
319 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light west winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light west winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light southwest winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ240-082245-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
319 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10
mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light west winds
increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ229-082245-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
319 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light northwest
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light west winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light southwest winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ230-082245-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
319 AM CST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light west winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southwest winds
increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light southwest winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TMT/TC
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather