TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 23, 2020
_____
749 FPUS54 KCRP 240929
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
329 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
TXZ343-242300-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
329 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ443-242300-
Nueces Islands-
329 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Windy. Lows around 70. South winds 20 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph shifting
to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ243-242300-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
329 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 10 mph shifting
to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ234-242300-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
329 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ239-242300-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
329 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ242-242300-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
329 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light east winds.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ342-242300-
Coastal Kleberg-
329 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light northeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ442-242300-
Kleberg Islands-
329 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 70. South winds 20 to
25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ344-242300-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
329 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ244-242300-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
329 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph
increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ245-242300-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
329 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light northeast winds.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cooler. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ345-242300-
Aransas Islands-
329 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph shifting
to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ346-242300-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
329 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light northeast winds.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light
southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ246-242300-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
329 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light northeast winds.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ247-242300-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
329 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cooler. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ347-242300-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
329 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming
southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph shifting
to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ447-242300-
Calhoun Islands-
329 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph shifting
to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ233-242300-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
329 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light north winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northeast winds.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ232-242300-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
329 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ241-242300-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
329 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light east winds.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ231-242300-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
329 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light east winds.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ240-242300-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
329 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light north
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light east winds.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ229-242300-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
329 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ230-242300-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
329 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light east winds.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather