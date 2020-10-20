TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 19, 2020
_____
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
236 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
TXZ343-202145-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
236 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ443-202145-
Nueces Islands-
236 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper
70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ243-202145-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
236 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ234-202145-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
236 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ239-202145-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
236 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ242-202145-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
236 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ342-202145-
Coastal Kleberg-
236 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ442-202145-
Kleberg Islands-
236 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper
70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ344-202145-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
236 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ244-202145-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
236 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ245-202145-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
236 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ345-202145-
Aransas Islands-
236 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ346-202145-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
236 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ246-202145-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
236 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ247-202145-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
236 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation less than
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ347-202145-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
236 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ447-202145-
Calhoun Islands-
236 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper
70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ233-202145-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
236 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ232-202145-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
236 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ241-202145-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
236 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ231-202145-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
236 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ240-202145-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
236 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ229-202145-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
236 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ230-202145-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
236 AM CDT Tue Oct 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
LS/CB
