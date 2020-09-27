TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 26, 2020

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

312 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

TXZ343-272145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

312 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower

60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ443-272145-

Nueces Islands-

312 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Near steady temperature around 80.

Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 20 to

25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ243-272145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

312 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ234-272145-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

312 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of through the night. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ239-272145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

312 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ242-272145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

312 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ342-272145-

Coastal Kleberg-

312 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ442-272145-

Kleberg Islands-

312 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 20 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ344-272145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

312 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 10 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower

60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ244-272145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

312 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ245-272145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

312 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ345-272145-

Aransas Islands-

312 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing

to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper

60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ346-272145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

312 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ246-272145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

312 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ247-272145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

312 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ347-272145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

312 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows around 60.

North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ447-272145-

Calhoun Islands-

312 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Windy.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 60s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ233-272145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

312 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.

Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ232-272145-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

312 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ241-272145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

312 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ231-272145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

312 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ240-272145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

312 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of through the night. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ229-272145-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

312 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.

Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ230-272145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

312 AM CDT Sun Sep 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

