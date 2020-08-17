TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 16, 2020

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

317 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

317 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Nueces Islands-

317 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

317 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A less

than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. Light east winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings around 110 in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Light west winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

317 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light

southwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light east winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

317 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 101. Light

east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light east winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

317 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Kleberg-

317 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Kleberg Islands-

317 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

317 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

317 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 100. Light southeast winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 112 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light northwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

317 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 112 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Aransas Islands-

317 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

317 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 108 to 113 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

317 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early

afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. Light east winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light west winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light southwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

317 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light south

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

317 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Calhoun Islands-

317 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

317 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100.

Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Light northwest winds. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light southwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light east winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

317 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early

afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 101. Light east winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Light west winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Light northeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light east winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

317 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. A less

than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. Light east winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Light west winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light east winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

317 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

around 102. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Light west winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Light northeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Light east winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

317 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. A less

than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 100. Light east winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

317 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 102. Light east

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Light east winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

317 AM CDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

around 102. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Light northeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. Light south winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Light east winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

