TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 14, 2020
_____
701 FPUS54 KCRP 150839
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
339 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020
TXZ343-152145-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
339 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon.
A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ443-152145-
Nueces Islands-
339 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon.
A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ243-152145-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
339 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ234-152145-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
339 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ239-152145-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
339 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ242-152145-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
339 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ342-152145-
Coastal Kleberg-
339 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon.
A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ442-152145-
Kleberg Islands-
339 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon.
A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ344-152145-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
339 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon.
A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ244-152145-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
339 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon.
A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ245-152145-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
339 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until
late afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and
early afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ345-152145-
Aransas Islands-
339 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until
late afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and
early afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ346-152145-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
339 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until
late afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and
early afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ246-152145-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
339 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon.
A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ247-152145-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
339 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers until
late afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and
early afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ347-152145-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
339 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers until late afternoon.
A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and early
afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ447-152145-
Calhoun Islands-
339 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers until
late afternoon. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and
early afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ233-152145-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
339 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Light southeast winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ232-152145-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
339 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ241-152145-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
339 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Light east winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ231-152145-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
339 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90.
Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ240-152145-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
339 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ229-152145-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
339 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ230-152145-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
339 AM CDT Mon Jun 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
PH/TE
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather