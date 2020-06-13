TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 12, 2020
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
TXZ343-132130-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 10 mph
increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ443-132130-
Nueces Islands-
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ243-132130-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 10 mph
increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ234-132130-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light northwest
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light east
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ239-132130-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light northeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ242-132130-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light northeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ342-132130-
Coastal Kleberg-
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 10 mph
increasing to northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ442-132130-
Kleberg Islands-
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ344-132130-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 10 mph
increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ244-132130-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 10 mph
increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ245-132130-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ345-132130-
Aransas Islands-
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ346-132130-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ246-132130-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light east
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ247-132130-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light east
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ347-132130-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ447-132130-
Calhoun Islands-
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ233-132130-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light west winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light east winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ232-132130-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Light east winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ241-132130-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light northeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ231-132130-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light northeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ240-132130-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light northeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ229-132130-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ230-132130-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
356 AM CDT Sat Jun 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light northeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
