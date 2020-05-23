TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 22, 2020
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
300 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
TXZ343-232145-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
300 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ443-232145-
Nueces Islands-
300 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ243-232145-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
300 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ234-232145-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
300 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ239-232145-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
300 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ242-232145-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
300 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ342-232145-
Coastal Kleberg-
300 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ442-232145-
Kleberg Islands-
300 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ344-232145-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
300 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ244-232145-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
300 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ245-232145-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
300 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ345-232145-
Aransas Islands-
300 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ346-232145-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
300 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ246-232145-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
300 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ247-232145-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
300 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ347-232145-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
300 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ447-232145-
Calhoun Islands-
300 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ233-232145-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
300 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ232-232145-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
300 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ241-232145-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
300 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ231-232145-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
300 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ240-232145-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
300 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly
cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ229-232145-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
300 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ230-232145-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
300 AM CDT Sat May 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
JM/TE
