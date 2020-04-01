TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
351 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
TXZ343-012215-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
351 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the
mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ443-012215-
Nueces Islands-
351 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the
mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ243-012215-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
351 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph
increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ234-012215-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
351 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ239-012215-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
351 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ242-012215-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
351 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ342-012215-
Coastal Kleberg-
351 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ442-012215-
Kleberg Islands-
351 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the
mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
TXZ344-012215-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
351 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ244-012215-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
351 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ245-012215-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
351 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ345-012215-
Aransas Islands-
351 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the
mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ346-012215-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
351 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East
winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ246-012215-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
351 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ247-012215-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
351 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ347-012215-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
351 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ447-012215-
Calhoun Islands-
351 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the
mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ233-012215-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
351 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ232-012215-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
351 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ241-012215-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
351 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ231-012215-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
351 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ240-012215-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
351 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
TXZ229-012215-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
351 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ230-012215-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
351 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
