TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 30, 2020
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
344 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020
TXZ343-312200-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
344 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph becoming north in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ443-312200-
Nueces Islands-
344 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ243-312200-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
344 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ234-312200-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
344 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
TXZ239-312200-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
344 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
TXZ242-312200-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
344 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to
north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ342-312200-
Coastal Kleberg-
344 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ442-312200-
Kleberg Islands-
344 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 80. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to north in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around
70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
TXZ344-312200-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
344 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower
70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ244-312200-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
344 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ245-312200-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
344 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ345-312200-
Aransas Islands-
344 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around
70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ346-312200-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
344 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ246-312200-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
344 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ247-312200-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
344 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas
of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ347-312200-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
344 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Areas
of fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ447-312200-
Calhoun Islands-
344 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to north
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around
70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ233-312200-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
344 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
TXZ232-312200-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
344 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
TXZ241-312200-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
344 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
TXZ231-312200-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
344 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
TXZ240-312200-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
344 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
TXZ229-312200-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
344 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
TXZ230-312200-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
344 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
87/84
