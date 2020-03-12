TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 11, 2020

369 FPUS54 KCRP 120815

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

TXZ343-122200-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ443-122200-

Nueces Islands-

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog early in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ243-122200-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ234-122200-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

80. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ239-122200-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ242-122200-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ342-122200-

Coastal Kleberg-

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ442-122200-

Kleberg Islands-

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog in

the late morning and early afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ344-122200-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late

in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ244-122200-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ245-122200-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog early in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ345-122200-

Aransas Islands-

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog early in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ346-122200-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning, then areas of fog late

in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ246-122200-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ247-122200-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ347-122200-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ447-122200-

Calhoun Islands-

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog early in

the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ233-122200-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ232-122200-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ241-122200-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ231-122200-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ240-122200-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ229-122200-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ230-122200-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

315 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

