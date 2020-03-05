TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

318 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

TXZ343-052330-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

318 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ443-052330-

Nueces Islands-

318 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ243-052330-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

318 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northwest winds increasing

to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ234-052330-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

318 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

TXZ239-052330-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

318 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northeast

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ242-052330-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

318 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northwest

winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ342-052330-

Coastal Kleberg-

318 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north winds increasing to

around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ442-052330-

Kleberg Islands-

318 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ344-052330-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

318 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ244-052330-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

318 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ245-052330-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

318 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ345-052330-

Aransas Islands-

318 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ346-052330-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

318 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ246-052330-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

318 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light east winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ247-052330-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

318 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light east winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ347-052330-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

318 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

70. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ447-052330-

Calhoun Islands-

318 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ233-052330-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

318 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light east winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ232-052330-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

318 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light east winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ241-052330-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

318 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northwest

winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ231-052330-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

318 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ240-052330-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

318 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northwest

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ229-052330-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

318 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ230-052330-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

318 AM CST Thu Mar 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

