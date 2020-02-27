TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 26, 2020

_____

583 FPUS54 KCRP 270912

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

312 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

TXZ343-272230-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

312 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ443-272230-

Nueces Islands-

312 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ243-272230-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

312 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light southwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ234-272230-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

312 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light southwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

southwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ239-272230-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

312 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ242-272230-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

312 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ342-272230-

Coastal Kleberg-

312 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ442-272230-

Kleberg Islands-

312 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ344-272230-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

312 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. West winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ244-272230-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

312 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light southwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ245-272230-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

312 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. West winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ345-272230-

Aransas Islands-

312 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ346-272230-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

312 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. South winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ246-272230-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

312 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light south

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ247-272230-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

312 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

southwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ347-272230-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

312 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light south winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ447-272230-

Calhoun Islands-

312 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ233-272230-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

312 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light southwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

southwest winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ232-272230-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

312 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light southwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light south

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ241-272230-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

312 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light southwest winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ231-272230-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

312 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light south

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ240-272230-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

312 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ229-272230-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

312 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ230-272230-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

312 AM CST Thu Feb 27 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

LS/TC

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather