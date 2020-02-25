TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 24, 2020

_____

273 FPUS54 KCRP 250826

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

226 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

TXZ343-252245-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

226 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ443-252245-

Nueces Islands-

226 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ243-252245-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

226 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Light northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs around 60.

North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ234-252245-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

226 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light south winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ239-252245-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

226 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light north winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light east winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light south winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ242-252245-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

226 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 60.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ342-252245-

Coastal Kleberg-

226 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs around 60.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ442-252245-

Kleberg Islands-

226 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows around 50. North

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ344-252245-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

226 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ244-252245-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

226 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light east winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ245-252245-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

226 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Cooler.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light east winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ345-252245-

Aransas Islands-

226 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ346-252245-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

226 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs around

80. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light east winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ246-252245-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

226 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light east winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ247-252245-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

226 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to

25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light southeast winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ347-252245-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

226 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light northeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy,

colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light southeast winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ447-252245-

Calhoun Islands-

226 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

70. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ233-252245-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

226 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

north winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ232-252245-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

226 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ241-252245-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

226 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Light northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 60.

North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light east winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ231-252245-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

226 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

northeast winds. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ240-252245-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

226 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Light northwest winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ229-252245-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

226 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

northeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light south winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ230-252245-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

226 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Light

northeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

MCZ/CB

_____

