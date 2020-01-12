TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 11, 2020

_____

578 FPUS54 KCRP 120909

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

TXZ343-122230-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ443-122230-

Nueces Islands-

309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ243-122230-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ234-122230-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A less

than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ239-122230-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a less

than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ242-122230-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ342-122230-

Coastal Kleberg-

309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening. A less

than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ442-122230-

Kleberg Islands-

309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ344-122230-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy

fog through the day. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ244-122230-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ245-122230-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ345-122230-

Aransas Islands-

309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ346-122230-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ246-122230-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A less

than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows in

the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ247-122230-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

$$

TXZ347-122230-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ447-122230-

Calhoun Islands-

309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ233-122230-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Widespread fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ232-122230-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Widespread fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a less

than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ241-122230-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ231-122230-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 50. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ240-122230-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ229-122230-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a less

than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ230-122230-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

309 AM CST Sun Jan 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

$$

LS/JM

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather