TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 9, 2020
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
318 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
TXZ343-102230-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
318 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 25 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ443-102230-
Nueces Islands-
318 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
20 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming west 15 to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ243-102230-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
318 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Windy. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 20 to 25 mph becoming
20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70.
TXZ234-102230-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
318 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Windy. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph becoming west around 10 mph after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ239-102230-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
318 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A chance
of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ242-102230-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
318 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ342-102230-
Coastal Kleberg-
318 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
TXZ442-102230-
Kleberg Islands-
318 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest
15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ344-102230-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
318 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the afternoon. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ244-102230-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
318 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the afternoon. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ245-102230-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
318 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the afternoon. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Windy. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ345-102230-
Aransas Islands-
318 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Windy. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ346-102230-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
318 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the afternoon. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Windy. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler.
Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west around 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ246-102230-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
318 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Windy. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph
becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler.
Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming west around 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ247-102230-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
318 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy, windy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
early in the afternoon, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing
to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler.
Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ347-102230-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
318 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the afternoon. A chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Windy. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Cooler. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ447-102230-
Calhoun Islands-
318 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Windy. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ233-102230-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
318 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy, windy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Rain showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph becoming west around 10 mph after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ232-102230-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
318 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Windy. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph
becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Cooler. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ241-102230-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
318 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Rain
showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Windy. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ231-102230-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
318 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late in the
afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ240-102230-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
318 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ229-102230-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
318 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms and a
slight chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
TXZ230-102230-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
318 AM CST Fri Jan 10 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then showers and
thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
LS/JM
