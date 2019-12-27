TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 26, 2019

_____

868 FPUS54 KCRP 270940

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

340 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

TXZ343-272245-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

340 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ443-272245-

Nueces Islands-

340 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph

increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ243-272245-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

340 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ234-272245-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

340 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A less than

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ239-272245-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

340 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ242-272245-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

340 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ342-272245-

Coastal Kleberg-

340 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ442-272245-

Kleberg Islands-

340 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ344-272245-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

340 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph increasing to northwest

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ244-272245-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

340 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ245-272245-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

340 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A less than

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ345-272245-

Aransas Islands-

340 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ346-272245-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

340 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A less than

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ246-272245-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

340 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ247-272245-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

340 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ347-272245-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

340 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ447-272245-

Calhoun Islands-

340 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds around 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ233-272245-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

340 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ232-272245-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

340 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ241-272245-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

340 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ231-272245-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

340 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ240-272245-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

340 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ229-272245-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

340 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ230-272245-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

340 AM CST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

87/81

