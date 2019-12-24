TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains...UPDATED

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

102 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

TXZ343-241030-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

102 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Widespread dense fog in the morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ443-241030-

Nueces Islands-

102 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight.

Widespread fog early in the morning. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

east winds.

.TUESDAY...Widespread fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ243-241030-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

102 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ234-241030-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

102 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread dense fog through the

night. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Widespread dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ239-241030-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

102 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ242-241030-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

102 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Lows around 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows around 50. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ342-241030-

Coastal Kleberg-

102 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ442-241030-

Kleberg Islands-

102 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light east

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ344-241030-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

102 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Widespread dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ244-241030-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

102 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Lows around 40. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ245-241030-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

102 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog through the night. Lows in

the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Widespread dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ345-241030-

Aransas Islands-

102 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

north winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ346-241030-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

102 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog through the night. Lows in

the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ246-241030-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

102 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog through the night. Lows

around 40. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ247-241030-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

102 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread dense fog through the

night. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Light

southeast winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ347-241030-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

102 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread dense fog through the

night. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Widespread fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

southeast winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ447-241030-

Calhoun Islands-

102 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

northwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ233-241030-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

102 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread dense fog through the

night. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Widespread dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southeast winds.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ232-241030-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

102 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread dense fog through the

night. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Widespread dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ241-241030-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

102 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Widespread dense fog. Lows around 40. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ231-241030-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

102 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight, then

widespread fog early in the morning. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ240-241030-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

102 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the night.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Widespread dense fog in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ229-241030-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

102 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ230-241030-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

102 AM CST Tue Dec 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

