TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 12, 2019
568 FPUS54 KCRP 130832
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
232 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
TXZ343-132245-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
232 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ443-132245-
Nueces Islands-
232 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. Wind
chill readings 24 to 34 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in
the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ243-132245-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
232 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ234-132245-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
232 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light north winds. Wind chill
readings 23 to 33 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ239-132245-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
232 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Light northeast winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ242-132245-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
232 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ342-132245-
Coastal Kleberg-
232 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ442-132245-
Kleberg Islands-
232 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around
50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around
60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ344-132245-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
232 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. Wind
chill readings 22 to 32 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ244-132245-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
232 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance
of showers 30 percent. Wind chill readings 24 to 34 in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ245-132245-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
232 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. Wind chill
readings 23 to 33 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ345-132245-
Aransas Islands-
232 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. Wind
chill readings 22 to 32 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ346-132245-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
232 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind
chill readings 24 to 34 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ246-132245-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
232 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph in
the morning becoming light. Wind chill readings 24 to 34 in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ247-132245-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
232 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph in
the morning becoming light. Wind chill readings 24 to 34 in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ347-132245-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
232 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the
morning becoming light. Wind chill readings 18 to 28 in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ447-132245-
Calhoun Islands-
232 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ233-132245-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
232 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light northwest winds. Wind
chill readings 24 to 34 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ232-132245-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
232 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Light northwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ241-132245-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
232 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance
of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40. Light north winds.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ231-132245-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
232 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Light northwest winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ240-132245-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
232 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Light northwest winds. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Light north winds.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ229-132245-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
232 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Light south winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. Light northeast winds.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ230-132245-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
232 AM CST Wed Nov 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Light west winds.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Light northeast winds.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
