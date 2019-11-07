TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 6, 2019

_____

031 FPUS54 KCRP 070940

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

340 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

TXZ343-072300-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

340 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy,

cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ443-072300-

Nueces Islands-

340 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy,

cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph becoming

20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ243-072300-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

340 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy,

cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Much colder. Lows around 40.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ234-072300-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

340 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

east winds increasing to northeast around 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90

percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ239-072300-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

340 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming northeast late in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy.

Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature around 50.

Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

northeast winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ242-072300-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

340 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy,

cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ342-072300-

Coastal Kleberg-

340 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy,

cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ442-072300-

Kleberg Islands-

340 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy,

cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph increasing

to 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ344-072300-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

340 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy,

cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Much colder. Lows around 40.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ244-072300-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

340 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy,

cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ245-072300-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

340 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy,

cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ345-072300-

Aransas Islands-

340 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy,

cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ346-072300-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

340 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy,

cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ246-072300-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

340 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Light

east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy,

cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ247-072300-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

340 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler.

Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ347-072300-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

340 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy,

cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ447-072300-

Calhoun Islands-

340 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy,

cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ233-072300-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

340 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Light east

winds shifting to northeast around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Windy,

cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ232-072300-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

340 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

east winds increasing to northeast around 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80

percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy,

cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ241-072300-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

340 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy,

cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ231-072300-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

340 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

east winds increasing to northeast around 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80

percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy,

cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ240-072300-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

340 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy,

cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ229-072300-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

340 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast around 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy,

cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light east

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ230-072300-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

340 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Light east winds increasing to around 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy,

cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TMT/CB

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather