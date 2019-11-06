TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 5, 2019
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
TXZ343-062300-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy,
cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ443-062300-
Nueces Islands-
356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15
mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to
20 mph becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy,
cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ243-062300-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ234-062300-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to northeast
late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ239-062300-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to northeast late in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ242-062300-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ342-062300-
Coastal Kleberg-
356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ442-062300-
Kleberg Islands-
356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy,
cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ344-062300-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy,
cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ244-062300-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
East winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ245-062300-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ345-062300-
Aransas Islands-
356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy,
cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ346-062300-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to northeast late in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ246-062300-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
northeast late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80
percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ247-062300-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
northeast late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80
percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ347-062300-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to northeast late in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy,
cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ447-062300-
Calhoun Islands-
356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to north 25 to 30 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy,
cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ233-062300-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to north late in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ232-062300-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to north
late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ241-062300-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ231-062300-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to northeast late in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ240-062300-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
northeast late in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ229-062300-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
northeast late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50
percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ230-062300-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to northeast late in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in
the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
