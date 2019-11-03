TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 2, 2019

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

259 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

TXZ343-032215-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

259 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ443-032215-

Nueces Islands-

259 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ243-032215-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

259 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ234-032215-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

259 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light east winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ239-032215-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

259 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ242-032215-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

259 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ342-032215-

Coastal Kleberg-

259 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ442-032215-

Kleberg Islands-

259 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ344-032215-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

259 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ244-032215-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

259 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ245-032215-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

259 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ345-032215-

Aransas Islands-

259 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ346-032215-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

259 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ246-032215-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

259 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Light east winds increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ247-032215-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

259 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light east winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ347-032215-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

259 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ447-032215-

Calhoun Islands-

259 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ233-032215-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

259 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Light east winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ232-032215-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

259 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Light east winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ241-032215-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

259 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ231-032215-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

259 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ240-032215-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

259 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ229-032215-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

259 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ230-032215-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

259 AM CST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

