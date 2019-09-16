TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 15, 2019

_____

195 FPUS54 KCRP 160828

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

328 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019

TXZ343-162145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

328 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ443-162145-

Nueces Islands-

328 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows around 80.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ243-162145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

328 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid

70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ234-162145-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

328 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs around 90. Light south winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ239-162145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

328 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ242-162145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

328 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid

70s. Light north winds.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 90s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ342-162145-

Coastal Kleberg-

328 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ442-162145-

Kleberg Islands-

328 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ344-162145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

328 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ244-162145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

328 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid

70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs around 90. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs around 90.

Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ245-162145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

328 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs around 90. Light south winds increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ345-162145-

Aransas Islands-

328 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ346-162145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

328 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light south

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs around 90. Light south winds increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ246-162145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

328 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light south

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 90s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ247-162145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

328 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light south

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Light south winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ347-162145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

328 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. Light south winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ447-162145-

Calhoun Islands-

328 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ233-162145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

328 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 90s. Light south winds.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ232-162145-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

328 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. Light southeast winds. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ241-162145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

328 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Light north winds. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light south

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ231-162145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

328 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ240-162145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

328 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Light north winds. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Light northeast winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ229-162145-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

328 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Light east winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ230-162145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

328 AM CDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Light southeast winds. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

LS/CB

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather