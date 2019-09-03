TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 2, 2019
579 FPUS54 KCRP 030850
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
350 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
TXZ343-032130-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
350 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ443-032130-
Nueces Islands-
350 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ243-032130-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
350 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ234-032130-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
350 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to east
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ239-032130-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
350 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ242-032130-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
350 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ342-032130-
Coastal Kleberg-
350 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ442-032130-
Kleberg Islands-
350 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ344-032130-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
350 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ244-032130-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
350 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ245-032130-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
350 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ345-032130-
Aransas Islands-
350 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ346-032130-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
350 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ246-032130-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
350 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ247-032130-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
350 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to
east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ347-032130-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
350 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ447-032130-
Calhoun Islands-
350 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ233-032130-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
350 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. North winds around 10 mph increasing to east in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ232-032130-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
350 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to east
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ241-032130-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
350 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to
east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ231-032130-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
350 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to
east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Northeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ240-032130-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
350 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ229-032130-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
350 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Northeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ230-032130-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
350 AM CDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Northeast winds
around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
87/88
